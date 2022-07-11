Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Boston

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 9 5 3 10 Duran cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .277 Vázquez c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .290 Martinez dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .313 Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .315 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .265 Story 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Cordero 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .240 Refsnyder rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .338 Dalbec 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 10 14 10 3 7 Díaz 3b 3 3 3 3 0 0 .307 Choi 1b 2 2 1 1 1 1 .283 a-Ramírez 1b 2 1 2 2 0 0 .330 Arozarena dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .255 Aranda 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500 Chang 2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .167 Lowe rf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .187 Mejía c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .236 L.Raley lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .083 Walls ss 3 2 0 0 0 0 .161 Phillips cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .148

Boston 012 110 000_5 9 1 Tampa Bay 230 002 03x_10 14 0

a-singled for Vázquez in the 6th.

E_Dalbec (4). LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bogaerts (22), Vázquez (18), Martinez 2 (29), Díaz 2 (18), Mejía (10). RBIs_Verdugo (47), Martinez 2 (38), Duran (7), Bogaerts (36), Lowe 2 (11), Díaz 3 (23), Choi (39), Aranda (2), Ramírez 2 (34), Chang (3). SB_Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (4), Duran (6). CS_Duran (1), Ramírez (4). SF_Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Vázquez, Cordero 2, Story); Tampa Bay 3 (Phillips, Lowe 2). RISP_Boston 4 for 9; Tampa Bay 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Dalbec. GIDP_Arozarena, Mejía.

DP_Boston 2 (Cordero, Bogaerts; Bogaerts, Story, Cordero).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bello 4 7 5 5 3 5 82 10.12 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.48 Diekman, L, 4-1 1-3 1 2 2 0 0 11 3.48 Valdez 2 4 3 0 0 0 45 4.70

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.52 Fleming 3 6 4 4 2 3 67 6.84 Bard, W, 1-0 3 3 1 1 1 2 53 1.00 Poche, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.95 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 1.27

HBP_Bello (Díaz), Diekman (Walls). PB_Mejía (5).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:31. A_10,629 (25,000).

