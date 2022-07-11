Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
5
9
5
3
10
Duran cf
5
1
1
1
0
2
.277
Vázquez c
5
1
1
0
0
2
.290
Martinez dh
4
1
2
2
|Boston
|012
|110
|000_5
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|230
|002
|03x_10
|14
|0
a-singled for Vázquez in the 6th.
E_Dalbec (4). LOB_Boston 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bogaerts (22), Vázquez (18), Martinez 2 (29), Díaz 2 (18), Mejía (10). RBIs_Verdugo (47), Martinez 2 (38), Duran (7), Bogaerts (36), Lowe 2 (11), Díaz 3 (23), Choi (39), Aranda (2), Ramírez 2 (34), Chang (3). SB_Verdugo (1), Bogaerts (4), Duran (6). CS_Duran (1), Ramírez (4). SF_Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Vázquez, Cordero 2, Story); Tampa Bay 3 (Phillips, Lowe 2). RISP_Boston 4 for 9; Tampa Bay 7 for 14.
Runners moved up_Dalbec. GIDP_Arozarena, Mejía.
DP_Boston 2 (Cordero, Bogaerts; Bogaerts, Story, Cordero).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|3
|5
|82
|10.12
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.48
|Diekman, L, 4-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|3.48
|Valdez
|2
|
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|45
|4.70
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.52
|Fleming
|3
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|67
|6.84
|Bard, W, 1-0
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|53
|1.00
|Poche, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.95
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|1.27
HBP_Bello (Díaz), Diekman (Walls). PB_Mejía (5).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:31. A_10,629 (25,000).
