Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Boston
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
30
1
5
0
Totals
29
4
5
4
Refsnyder rf
4
0
1
0
Díaz 3b
4
1
1
1
Devers 3b
4
0
1
0
...
|Boston
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|002
|100
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Devers (28), Bogaerts (23). HR_Walls (4). SB_Bogaerts (5).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Winckowski L,3-4
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan W,10-3
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Adam H,13
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche S,6-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:30. A_10,458 (25,000).
