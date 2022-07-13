Trending:
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 9:58 pm
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 0 Totals 29 4 5 4
Refsnyder rf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 1
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 1
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Ramírez rf 4 0 1 1
Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 0 Phillips cf 0 0 0 0
Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0 Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Aranda dh 4 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 2 0 0 0
Downs 2b 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 1 1 1
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Lowe cf-rf 1 2 0 0
Mejía c 3 0 1 0
Boston 000 010 000 1
Tampa Bay 002 100 10x 4

DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Devers (28), Bogaerts (23). HR_Walls (4). SB_Bogaerts (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Winckowski L,3-4 6 4 3 3 2 5
Diekman 1 1 1 1 2 1
Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,10-3 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 6
Adam H,13 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Thompson H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Poche S,6-8 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:30. A_10,458 (25,000).

