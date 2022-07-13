Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Boston Tampa Bay ab

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 5 0 Totals 29 4 5 4 Refsnyder rf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 1 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Ramírez rf 4 0 1 1 Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 0 Phillips cf 0 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0 Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Aranda dh 4 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 2 0 0 0 Downs 2b 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 1 1 1 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Lowe cf-rf 1 2 0 0 Mejía c 3 0 1 0

Boston 000 010 000 — 1 Tampa Bay 002 100 10x — 4

DP_Boston 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Devers (28), Bogaerts (23). HR_Walls (4). SB_Bogaerts (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Winckowski L,3-4 6 4 3 3 2 5 Diekman 1 1 1 1 2 1 Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 0

Tampa Bay McClanahan W,10-3 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 6 Adam H,13 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Thompson H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 Poche S,6-8 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:30. A_10,458 (25,000).

