Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 9:58 pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 0 0 8
Refsnyder rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .329
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .325
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Bogaerts ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .314
Verdugo lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .205
Downs 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 5 4 5 6
Díaz 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .303
Choi 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .281
Ramírez rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .332
Phillips cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .145
Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Aranda dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Arozarena lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .251
Walls ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .165
Lowe cf-rf 1 2 0 0 2 0 .185
Mejía c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Boston 000 010 000_1 5 0
Tampa Bay 002 100 10x_4 5 0

LOB_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Devers (28), Bogaerts (23). HR_Walls (4), off Winckowski. RBIs_Choi (40), Ramírez (35), Walls (14), Díaz (24). SB_Bogaerts (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Verdugo); Tampa Bay 2 (Ramírez, Aranda). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Vázquez. GIDP_Vázquez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Paredes, Choi).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Winckowski, L, 3-4 6 4 3 3 2 5 92 4.38
Diekman 1 1 1 1 2 1 34 3.66
Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.41
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan, W, 10-3 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 6 85 1.71
Adam, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 1.25
Thompson, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.55
Poche, S, 6-8 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.88

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:30. A_10,458 (25,000).

Top Stories