Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
1
5
0
0
8
Refsnyder rf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.329
Devers 3b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.325
Martinez dh
4
0
0
0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|5
|6
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Ramírez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.332
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Aranda dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Arozarena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.165
|Lowe cf-rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.185
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Boston
|000
|010
|000_1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|100
|10x_4
|5
|0
LOB_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Devers (28), Bogaerts (23). HR_Walls (4), off Winckowski. RBIs_Choi (40), Ramírez (35), Walls (14), Díaz (24). SB_Bogaerts (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Verdugo); Tampa Bay 2 (Ramírez, Aranda). RISP_Boston 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Vázquez. GIDP_Vázquez.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Paredes, Choi).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, L, 3-4
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|92
|4.38
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|34
|3.66
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.41
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 10-3
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|85
|1.71
|Adam, H, 13
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.25
|Thompson, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.55
|Poche, S, 6-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.88
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:30. A_10,458 (25,000).
