Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|
|Duran rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Refsnyder ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Aranda 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mejía c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Raley lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Downs 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|000
|102
|001
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|50x
|—
|5
LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Bogaerts (24), Refsnyder (6), Verdugo (19), Walls (10), Choi 2 (16), Aranda (1), Lowe (8). HR_Devers (20). SB_Duran (7). S_Phillips (3).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crawford
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Schreiber L,2-1 BS,3-4
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Romero W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Raley H,12
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Adam H,14
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Beeks S,1-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
Crawford pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Schreiber (L.Raley). WP_Rasmussen(2).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:45. A_11,998 (25,000).
