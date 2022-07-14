Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Boston Tampa Bay ab

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 7 3 Totals 31 5 9 5 Duran rf 3 1 1 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 2 Refsnyder ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Choi 1b 4 0 2 0 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 3 1 0 0 Aranda 2b 3 1 2 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 1 Mejía c 1 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 1 Bethancourt c 3 1 1 0 Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0 Chang 2b 1 0 0 0 Vázquez ph 1 0 0 0 Lowe rf 4 1 1 1 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 3 1 2 2 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 L.Raley lf 2 1 0 0 Dalbec ph 1 0 0 0 Phillips cf 2 0 0 0 Downs 2b 4 0 0 0

Boston 000 102 001 — 4 Tampa Bay 000 000 50x — 5

LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Bogaerts (24), Refsnyder (6), Verdugo (19), Walls (10), Choi 2 (16), Aranda (1), Lowe (8). HR_Devers (20). SB_Duran (7). S_Phillips (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Crawford 6 6 3 3 0 6 Schreiber L,2-1 BS,3-4 1 3 2 2 0 1 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Tampa Bay Rasmussen 6 4 3 3 1 5 Romero W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 B.Raley H,12 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Adam H,14 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Beeks S,1-3 1 2 1 1 1 1

Crawford pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Schreiber (L.Raley). WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:45. A_11,998 (25,000).

