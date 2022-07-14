Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Boston

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 3 2 10 Duran rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .273 a-Refsnyder ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .338 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .327 Martinez dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .306 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .317 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .269 Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232 b-Vázquez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .150 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .206 c-Dalbec ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Downs 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 9 5 0 9 Díaz 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .302 Choi 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .285 Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326 Aranda 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .375 Mejía c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Bethancourt c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .246 Chang 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Lowe rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .187 Walls ss 3 1 2 2 0 0 .172 L.Raley lf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .071 Phillips cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .144

Boston 000 102 001_4 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 50x_5 9 0

a-doubled for Duran in the 8th. b-popped out for Cordero in the 9th. c-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Bogaerts (24), Refsnyder (6), Verdugo (19), Walls (10), Choi 2 (16), Aranda (1), Lowe (8). HR_Devers (20), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Devers (52), Bogaerts (37), Verdugo (48), Lowe (12), Walls 2 (16), Díaz 2 (26). SB_Duran (7). S_Phillips.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Verdugo, Downs, Martinez); Tampa Bay 4 (L.Raley 2, Ramírez 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Devers.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Crawford 6 6 3 3 0 6 91 4.50 Schreiber, L, 2-1, BS, 3-4 1 3 2 2 0 1 16 1.16 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen 6 4 3 3 1 5 89 3.22 Romero, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 7.71 B.Raley, H, 12 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.96 Adam, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 1.24 Beeks, S, 1-3 1 2 1 1 1 1 25 2.48

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 2-2, Adam 1-0. HBP_Schreiber (L.Raley). WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:45. A_11,998 (25,000).

