Sports News

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 10:11 pm
1 min read
      

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 3 2 10
Duran rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .273
a-Refsnyder ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .338
Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .327
Martinez dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .306
Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .317
Verdugo lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .269
Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
b-Vázquez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .150
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .206
c-Dalbec ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Downs 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 9 5 0 9
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .302
Choi 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .285
Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326
Aranda 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .375
Mejía c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Bethancourt c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .246
Chang 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Lowe rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .187
Walls ss 3 1 2 2 0 0 .172
L.Raley lf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .071
Phillips cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .144
Boston 000 102 001_4 7 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 50x_5 9 0

a-doubled for Duran in the 8th. b-popped out for Cordero in the 9th. c-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Bogaerts (24), Refsnyder (6), Verdugo (19), Walls (10), Choi 2 (16), Aranda (1), Lowe (8). HR_Devers (20), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Devers (52), Bogaerts (37), Verdugo (48), Lowe (12), Walls 2 (16), Díaz 2 (26). SB_Duran (7). S_Phillips.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Verdugo, Downs, Martinez); Tampa Bay 4 (L.Raley 2, Ramírez 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Devers.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Crawford 6 6 3 3 0 6 91 4.50
Schreiber, L, 2-1, BS, 3-4 1 3 2 2 0 1 16 1.16
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen 6 4 3 3 1 5 89 3.22
Romero, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 7.71
B.Raley, H, 12 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.96
Adam, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 1.24
Beeks, S, 1-3 1 2 1 1 1 1 25 2.48

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 2-2, Adam 1-0. HBP_Schreiber (L.Raley). WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:45. A_11,998 (25,000).

