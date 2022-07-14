Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
7
3
2
10
Duran rf
3
1
1
0
0
0
.273
a-Refsnyder ph-rf
1
0
1
0
0
0
.338
Devers 3b
4
1
2
1
|Boston
|000
|102
|001_4
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|50x_5
|9
|0
a-doubled for Duran in the 8th. b-popped out for Cordero in the 9th. c-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Bogaerts (24), Refsnyder (6), Verdugo (19), Walls (10), Choi 2 (16), Aranda (1), Lowe (8). HR_Devers (20), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Devers (52), Bogaerts (37), Verdugo (48), Lowe (12), Walls 2 (16), Díaz 2 (26). SB_Duran (7). S_Phillips.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Verdugo, Downs, Martinez); Tampa Bay 4 (L.Raley 2, Ramírez 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Devers.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|91
|4.50
|Schreiber, L, 2-1, BS, 3-4
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|1.16
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|89
|3.22
|Romero, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.71
|B.Raley, H, 12
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.96
|Adam, H, 14
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.24
|Beeks, S, 1-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|2.48
Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 2-2, Adam 1-0. HBP_Schreiber (L.Raley). WP_Rasmussen(2).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:45. A_11,998 (25,000).
