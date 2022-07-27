Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
39
6
11
6
Totals
38
4
9
2
Díaz 3b
5
0
3
1
Mullins cf
5
0
0
0
Quinn pr-cf
0
1
0
0
...
|Tampa Bay
|210
|010
|000
|2
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|011
|010
|001
|0
|—
|4
E_L.Raley (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_J.Lowe (12), Díaz (21), Arozarena (22). HR_Choi (8), L.Raley (1), Mateo (8).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Thompson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Raley H,14
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adam H,15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poche W,3-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Fairbanks S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Tate
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vespi
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Akin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López L,4-6
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
HBP_Rasmussen 2 (Rutschman,Santander), Adam (Hays). WP_Rasmussen.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.
T_3:46. A_13,592 (45,971).
