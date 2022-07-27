Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 11:11 pm
< a min read
      

Tampa Bay

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
39
6
11
6

Totals
38
4
9
2

Díaz 3b
5
0
3
1

Mullins cf
5
0
0
0

Quinn pr-cf
0
1
0
0

...

READ MORE

Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 6 11 6 Totals 38 4 9 2
Díaz 3b 5 0 3 1 Mullins cf 5 0 0 0
Quinn pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Rutschman c 3 2 1 0
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 McKenna pr 0 0 0 0
Arozarena lf 5 1 2 2 Chirinos c 0 0 0 0
Choi dh 4 1 1 2 Mancini dh 4 0 2 0
Paredes 1b 5 0 1 0 Santander rf 4 1 1 0
L.Raley rf 4 1 2 1 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 0
Pinto c 1 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 0 0 0
Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 5 0 2 1
Phillips pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0
Chang 3b 0 0 0 0 Mateo ss 4 1 2 1
J.Lowe cf-rf 4 1 1 0
Walls ss 3 1 0 0
Tampa Bay 210 010 000 2 6
Baltimore 011 010 001 0 4

E_L.Raley (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_J.Lowe (12), Díaz (21), Arozarena (22). HR_Choi (8), L.Raley (1), Mateo (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen 4 2-3 6 3 2 1 4
Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
B.Raley H,14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Adam H,15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Poche W,3-1 1 2 1 1 1 2
Fairbanks S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Wells 4 1-3 6 4 4 0 5
Tate 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Vespi 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 2
Akin 1 1 0 0 0 1
López L,4-6 1 2 2 1 2 0

HBP_Rasmussen 2 (Rutschman,Santander), Adam (Hays). WP_Rasmussen.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.

T_3:46. A_13,592 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|3 2022 - FAR Supplement - NFS - NASA...
8|3 Writing Better Requirements ATRW Summer
8|3 Reimagining Gov Service Delivery
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories