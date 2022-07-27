Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 6 11 6 Totals 38 4 9 2 Díaz 3b 5 0 3 1 Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 Quinn pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Rutschman c 3 2 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 5 1 2 2 Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 1 1 2 Mancini dh 4 0 2 0 Paredes 1b 5 0 1 0 Santander rf 4 1 1 0 L.Raley rf 4 1 2 1 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 0 Pinto c 1 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 0 0 0 Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 Odor 2b 5 0 2 1 Phillips pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 Chang 3b 0 0 0 0 Mateo ss 4 1 2 1 J.Lowe cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Walls ss 3 1 0 0

Tampa Bay 210 010 000 2 — 6 Baltimore 011 010 001 0 — 4

E_L.Raley (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_J.Lowe (12), Díaz (21), Arozarena (22). HR_Choi (8), L.Raley (1), Mateo (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Rasmussen 4 2-3 6 3 2 1 4 Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 B.Raley H,14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Adam H,15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Poche W,3-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 Fairbanks S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Wells 4 1-3 6 4 4 0 5 Tate 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Vespi 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 2 Akin 1 1 0 0 0 1 López L,4-6 1 2 2 1 2 0

HBP_Rasmussen 2 (Rutschman,Santander), Adam (Hays). WP_Rasmussen.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.

T_3:46. A_13,592 (45,971).

