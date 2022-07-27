Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

39

6

11

6

3

13 Díaz 3b

5

0

3

1

0

1

.294 3-Quinn pr-cf

0

1

0

0

0

0

.444 B.Lowe 2b

4

0

0

... READ MORE

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 6 11 6 3 13 Díaz 3b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .294 3-Quinn pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .444 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .240 Arozarena lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .259 Choi dh 4 1 1 2 1 1 .266 Paredes 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .223 L.Raley rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .194 Pinto c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 1-Phillips pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .146 Chang 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 J.Lowe cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .203 Walls ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .171

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 9 2 2 10 Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Rutschman c 3 2 1 0 1 0 .240 2-McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .157 Mancini dh 4 0 2 0 1 1 .268 Santander rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Hays lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Odor 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .201 Urías 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Mateo ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .215

Tampa Bay 210 010 000 2_6 11 1 Baltimore 011 010 001 0_4 9 0

1-ran for Bethancourt in the 9th. 2-ran for Rutschman in the 9th. 3-ran for Díaz in the 10th.

E_L.Raley (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_J.Lowe (12), Díaz (21), Arozarena (22). HR_Choi (8), off Wells; L.Raley (1), off Wells; Mateo (8), off Poche. RBIs_Choi 2 (43), L.Raley (4), Díaz (31), Arozarena 2 (47), Odor (37), Mateo (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena); Baltimore 6 (Mateo, Mountcastle 2, Santander, Mancini, Odor). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Hays, Urías, Santander, Mullins, Rutschman, Mountcastle. LIDP_B.Lowe. GIDP_Pinto.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Mountcastle, Mullins; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen 4 2-3 6 3 2 1 4 75 3.17 Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.86 B.Raley, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.84 Adam, H, 15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.36 Poche, W, 3-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 28 3.27 Fairbanks, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.75

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wells 4 1-3 6 4 4 0 5 69 3.90 Tate 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 27 2.28 Vespi 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 4.41 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.55 Akin 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.40 López, L, 4-6 1 2 2 1 2 0 26 1.71

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Adam 1-0, Tate 1-1. IBB_off López (Choi). HBP_Rasmussen 2 (Rutschman,Santander), Adam (Hays). WP_Rasmussen.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.

T_3:46. A_13,592 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.