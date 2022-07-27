Trending:
Sports News

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 11:11 pm
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
39
6
11
6
3
13

Díaz 3b
5
0
3
1
0
1
.294

3-Quinn pr-cf
0
1
0
0
0
0
.444

B.Lowe 2b
4
0
0


Tampa Bay 210 010 000 2_6 11 1
Baltimore 011 010 001 0_4 9 0

1-ran for Bethancourt in the 9th. 2-ran for Rutschman in the 9th. 3-ran for Díaz in the 10th.

E_L.Raley (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 10. 2B_J.Lowe (12), Díaz (21), Arozarena (22). HR_Choi (8), off Wells; L.Raley (1), off Wells; Mateo (8), off Poche. RBIs_Choi 2 (43), L.Raley (4), Díaz (31), Arozarena 2 (47), Odor (37), Mateo (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena); Baltimore 6 (Mateo, Mountcastle 2, Santander, Mancini, Odor). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 13.

Runners moved up_Hays, Urías, Santander, Mullins, Rutschman, Mountcastle. LIDP_B.Lowe. GIDP_Pinto.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Mountcastle, Mullins; Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen 4 2-3 6 3 2 1 4 75 3.17
Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.86
B.Raley, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.84
Adam, H, 15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.36
Poche, W, 3-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 28 3.27
Fairbanks, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.75
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wells 4 1-3 6 4 4 0 5 69 3.90
Tate 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 27 2.28
Vespi 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 4.41
Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.55
Akin 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 2.40
López, L, 4-6 1 2 2 1 2 0 26 1.71

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Adam 1-0, Tate 1-1. IBB_off López (Choi). HBP_Rasmussen 2 (Rutschman,Santander), Adam (Hays). WP_Rasmussen.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.

T_3:46. A_13,592 (45,971).

