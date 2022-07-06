Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
7
10
7
9
7

Lowe rf
5
1
2
1
0
0
.179

Díaz dh
3
2
2
0
2
0
.295

Franco ss
4
0
1
...

READ MORE

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 10 7 9 7
Lowe rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .179
Díaz dh 3 2 2 0 2 0 .295
Franco ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .261
Choi 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .283
Arozarena lf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .258
Walls 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .165
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .231
Mejía c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .223
Bruján 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .167
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 6 1 0 7
Duran cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .325
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .311
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .314
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Story 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225
Cordero 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Arroyo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Tampa Bay 103 002 001_7 10 1
Boston 000 000 010_1 6 1

E_Franco (5), Cordero (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Boston 6. 2B_Díaz (14), Arozarena (19), Kiermaier (8), Lowe 2 (7), Cordero (13), Story (16), Duran (8). HR_Arozarena (9), off Danish. RBIs_Franco (23), Arozarena 3 (39), Kiermaier (22), Lowe (8), Choi (37), Martinez (34). CS_Walls (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Choi, Franco, Arozarena 2, Mejía 2); Boston 5 (Arroyo 3, Bogaerts 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Boston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Cordero, Vázquez. GIDP_Arozarena.

DP_Boston 1 (Story, Cordero).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 4-5 6 3 0 0 0 5 80 3.62
Faucher 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 6.39
Armstrong 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 4.20
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.68
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bello, L, 0-1 4 6 4 4 3 2 79 9.00
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.73
Sawamura 1 1 2 2 4 1 37 2.97
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.23
Danish 2 3 1 1 1 0 33 4.02

WP_Armstrong, Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:05. A_33,735 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|13 2022 - FAR Supplement - IAAR -...
7|13 Reimagining Higher Education Technology...
7|13 Preparing for 988: The Groundwork,...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories