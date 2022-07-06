Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|9
|7
|
|Lowe rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Díaz dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Walls 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.165
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|Bruján 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|0
|7
|
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Arroyo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Tampa Bay
|103
|002
|001_7
|10
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|010_1
|6
|1
E_Franco (5), Cordero (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Boston 6. 2B_Díaz (14), Arozarena (19), Kiermaier (8), Lowe 2 (7), Cordero (13), Story (16), Duran (8). HR_Arozarena (9), off Danish. RBIs_Franco (23), Arozarena 3 (39), Kiermaier (22), Lowe (8), Choi (37), Martinez (34). CS_Walls (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Choi, Franco, Arozarena 2, Mejía 2); Boston 5 (Arroyo 3, Bogaerts 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Boston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Díaz, Cordero, Vázquez. GIDP_Arozarena.
DP_Boston 1 (Story, Cordero).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 4-5
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|80
|3.62
|Faucher
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6.39
|Armstrong
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.20
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.68
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 0-1
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|2
|79
|9.00
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.73
|Sawamura
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|37
|2.97
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.23
|Danish
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|33
|4.02
WP_Armstrong, Sawamura.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:05. A_33,735 (37,755).
