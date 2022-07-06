Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 10 7 9 7 Lowe rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .179 Díaz dh 3 2 2 0 2 0 .295 Franco ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .261 Choi 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .283 Arozarena lf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .258 Walls 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .165 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .231 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .223 Bruján 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .167

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 6 1 0 7 Duran cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .325 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .311 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .314 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Story 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225 Cordero 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Arroyo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .213

Tampa Bay 103 002 001_7 10 1 Boston 000 000 010_1 6 1

E_Franco (5), Cordero (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Boston 6. 2B_Díaz (14), Arozarena (19), Kiermaier (8), Lowe 2 (7), Cordero (13), Story (16), Duran (8). HR_Arozarena (9), off Danish. RBIs_Franco (23), Arozarena 3 (39), Kiermaier (22), Lowe (8), Choi (37), Martinez (34). CS_Walls (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Choi, Franco, Arozarena 2, Mejía 2); Boston 5 (Arroyo 3, Bogaerts 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Boston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Cordero, Vázquez. GIDP_Arozarena.

DP_Boston 1 (Story, Cordero).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, W, 4-5 6 3 0 0 0 5 80 3.62 Faucher 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 6.39 Armstrong 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 4.20 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.68

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bello, L, 0-1 4 6 4 4 3 2 79 9.00 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.73 Sawamura 1 1 2 2 4 1 37 2.97 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.23 Danish 2 3 1 1 1 0 33 4.02

WP_Armstrong, Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:05. A_33,735 (37,755).

