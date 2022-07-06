Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

Tampa Bay Boston ab

Tampa Bay Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 34 1 6 1 Lowe rf 5 1 2 1 Duran cf 4 1 1 0 Díaz dh 3 2 2 0 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 1 1 Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 Choi 1b 4 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 5 2 2 3 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Walls 3b 3 0 0 0 Story 2b 4 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 1 Cordero 1b 4 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Arroyo 3b 3 0 0 0 Bruján 2b 4 1 1 0 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 1 0

Tampa Bay 103 002 001 — 7 Boston 000 000 010 — 1

E_Franco (5), Cordero (5). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Boston 6. 2B_Díaz (14), Arozarena (19), Kiermaier (8), Lowe 2 (7), Cordero (13), Story (16), Duran (8). HR_Arozarena (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Kluber W,4-5 6 3 0 0 0 5 Faucher 1 1 0 0 0 0 Armstrong 1 2 1 1 0 1 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1

Boston Bello L,0-1 4 6 4 4 3 2 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 Sawamura 1 1 2 2 4 1 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 2 Danish 2 3 1 1 1 0

WP_Armstrong, Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:05. A_33,735 (37,755).

