Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

Tampa Bay
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
7
10
7
Totals
34
1
6
1
Lowe rf
5
1
2
1
Duran cf
4
1
1
0
Díaz dh
3
2
2
0
...
E_Franco (5), Cordero (5). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Boston 6. 2B_Díaz (14), Arozarena (19), Kiermaier (8), Lowe 2 (7), Cordero (13), Story (16), Duran (8). HR_Arozarena (9).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber W,4-5
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Faucher
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Armstrong
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bello L,0-1
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sawamura
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Danish
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
WP_Armstrong, Sawamura.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:05. A_33,735 (37,755).
