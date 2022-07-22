Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay Kansas City ab

Tampa Bay Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 37 3 12 3 Díaz 3b 3 0 1 3 Melendez c 5 1 2 0 B.Lowe 2b 5 0 2 1 Witt Jr. ss 5 1 1 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 1 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 2 Quinn lf 0 0 0 0 Dozier rf 3 0 1 1 Choi dh 5 0 0 0 Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 Paredes 1b 3 1 0 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Lowe rf 4 1 1 0 Pratto 1b 4 0 2 0 Walls ss 4 1 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 2 2 2 Lopez 3b 4 1 2 0 Phillips cf 2 2 1 0

Tampa Bay 001 400 020 — 7 Kansas City 001 000 200 — 3

E_Taylor (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Kansas City 9. 2B_Díaz (19), Mejía (12), Pratto 2 (3). SB_Lopez (7), Witt Jr. (18). SF_Dozier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Rasmussen W,6-3 5 7 1 1 1 4 B.Raley 1 2 0 0 0 1 Fairbanks 1 2 2 2 0 0 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 0 Armstrong 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Keller L,5-10 4 4 5 4 5 1 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1 Coleman 1 1 0 0 1 1 Mills 1 0 0 0 1 2 Staumont 1 3 2 2 1 1 Payamps 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Keller (J.Lowe). WP_Keller(2).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:21. A_22,102 (37,903).

