Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|3
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Melendez c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Quinn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Choi dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Lopez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|001
|400
|020
|—
|7
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|200
|—
|3
E_Taylor (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Kansas City 9. 2B_Díaz (19), Mejía (12), Pratto 2 (3). SB_Lopez (7), Witt Jr. (18). SF_Dozier (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen W,6-3
|5
|
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|B.Raley
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Armstrong
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L,5-10
|4
|
|4
|5
|4
|5
|1
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coleman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mills
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Staumont
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Payamps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Keller (J.Lowe). WP_Keller(2).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:21. A_22,102 (37,903).
