Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 11:48 pm
< a min read
      

Tampa Bay

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
7
8
7

Totals
37
3
12
3

Díaz 3b
3
0
1
3

Melendez c
5
1
2
0

B.Lowe 2b
5
0
2
1

...

READ MORE

Tampa Bay Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 37 3 12 3
Díaz 3b 3 0 1 3 Melendez c 5 1 2 0
B.Lowe 2b 5 0 2 1 Witt Jr. ss 5 1 1 0
Arozarena lf 4 0 1 1 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 2
Quinn lf 0 0 0 0 Dozier rf 3 0 1 1
Choi dh 5 0 0 0 Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0
Paredes 1b 3 1 0 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0
J.Lowe rf 4 1 1 0 Pratto 1b 4 0 2 0
Walls ss 4 1 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Mejía c 4 2 2 2 Lopez 3b 4 1 2 0
Phillips cf 2 2 1 0
Tampa Bay 001 400 020 7
Kansas City 001 000 200 3

E_Taylor (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Kansas City 9. 2B_Díaz (19), Mejía (12), Pratto 2 (3). SB_Lopez (7), Witt Jr. (18). SF_Dozier (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,6-3 5 7 1 1 1 4
B.Raley 1 2 0 0 0 1
Fairbanks 1 2 2 2 0 0
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 0
Armstrong 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Keller L,5-10 4 4 5 4 5 1
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1
Coleman 1 1 0 0 1 1
Mills 1 0 0 0 1 2
Staumont 1 3 2 2 1 1
Payamps 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Keller (J.Lowe). WP_Keller(2).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:21. A_22,102 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - OPM -...
7|29 Public and Private Working Together to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories