Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 11:48 pm
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 8 7 8 7
Díaz 3b 3 0 1 3 2 0 .295
B.Lowe 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .252
Arozarena lf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .254
Quinn lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Choi dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Paredes 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .222
J.Lowe rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .200
Walls ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .176
Mejía c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .247
Phillips cf 2 2 1 0 2 1 .151
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 12 3 1 6
Melendez c 5 1 2 0 0 2 .221
Witt Jr. ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Benintendi lf 4 0 2 2 1 0 .319
Dozier rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .266
Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Pratto 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Lopez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .244
Tampa Bay 001 400 020_7 8 0
Kansas City 001 000 200_3 12 1

E_Taylor (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Kansas City 9. 2B_Díaz (19), Mejía (12), Pratto 2 (3). RBIs_Arozarena (44), Mejía 2 (23), Díaz 3 (29), B.Lowe (13), Benintendi 2 (39), Dozier (32). SB_Lopez (7), Witt Jr. (18). SF_Dozier.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Choi 2, Arozarena, B.Lowe, Paredes); Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Lopez 2, Melendez, Taylor). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 14; Kansas City 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Arozarena, Benintendi. GIDP_Walls, Dozier.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, B.Lowe, Paredes); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Pratto).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen, W, 6-3 5 7 1 1 1 4 94 3.13
B.Raley 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 2.70
Fairbanks 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 13.50
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.27
Armstrong 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.05
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 5-10 4 4 5 4 5 1 85 4.16
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.17
Coleman 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 3.05
Mills 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.41
Staumont 1 3 2 2 1 1 29 4.18
Payamps 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.31

HBP_Keller (J.Lowe). WP_Keller(2).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:21. A_22,102 (37,903).

