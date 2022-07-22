Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|8
|7
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.295
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Quinn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Choi dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Paredes 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Mejía c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Phillips cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.151
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|3
|1
|6
|
|Melendez c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.319
|Dozier rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Lopez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Tampa Bay
|001
|400
|020_7
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|200_3
|12
|1
E_Taylor (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Kansas City 9. 2B_Díaz (19), Mejía (12), Pratto 2 (3). RBIs_Arozarena (44), Mejía 2 (23), Díaz 3 (29), B.Lowe (13), Benintendi 2 (39), Dozier (32). SB_Lopez (7), Witt Jr. (18). SF_Dozier.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Choi 2, Arozarena, B.Lowe, Paredes); Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Lopez 2, Melendez, Taylor). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 14; Kansas City 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Arozarena, Benintendi. GIDP_Walls, Dozier.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, B.Lowe, Paredes); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Pratto).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 6-3
|5
|
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|94
|3.13
|B.Raley
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.70
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|13.50
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.27
|Armstrong
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.05
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 5-10
|4
|
|4
|5
|4
|5
|1
|85
|4.16
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.17
|Coleman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.05
|Mills
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4.41
|Staumont
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|4.18
|Payamps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.31
HBP_Keller (J.Lowe). WP_Keller(2).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:21. A_22,102 (37,903).
