Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

7

8

7

8

7 Díaz 3b

3

0

1

3

2

0

.295 B.Lowe 2b

5

0

2

1

0

1

.252 Arozarena lf

4

0

1

... READ MORE

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 8 7 8 7 Díaz 3b 3 0 1 3 2 0 .295 B.Lowe 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .252 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .254 Quinn lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Choi dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Paredes 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .222 J.Lowe rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .200 Walls ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .176 Mejía c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .247 Phillips cf 2 2 1 0 2 1 .151

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 12 3 1 6 Melendez c 5 1 2 0 0 2 .221 Witt Jr. ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 2 1 0 .319 Dozier rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .266 Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Pratto 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Lopez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .244

Tampa Bay 001 400 020_7 8 0 Kansas City 001 000 200_3 12 1

E_Taylor (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Kansas City 9. 2B_Díaz (19), Mejía (12), Pratto 2 (3). RBIs_Arozarena (44), Mejía 2 (23), Díaz 3 (29), B.Lowe (13), Benintendi 2 (39), Dozier (32). SB_Lopez (7), Witt Jr. (18). SF_Dozier.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Choi 2, Arozarena, B.Lowe, Paredes); Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Lopez 2, Melendez, Taylor). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 14; Kansas City 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Arozarena, Benintendi. GIDP_Walls, Dozier.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, B.Lowe, Paredes); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Witt Jr., Pratto).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen, W, 6-3 5 7 1 1 1 4 94 3.13 B.Raley 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 2.70 Fairbanks 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 13.50 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.27 Armstrong 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.05

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 5-10 4 4 5 4 5 1 85 4.16 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.17 Coleman 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 3.05 Mills 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.41 Staumont 1 3 2 2 1 1 29 4.18 Payamps 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.31

HBP_Keller (J.Lowe). WP_Keller(2).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:21. A_22,102 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.