Taylor gets winning hit as Royals beat slumping Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor hit a game-ending RBI single, and the Kansas City Royals beat the slumping Cleveland Guardians 4-3 on Friday night.

Vinnie Pasquantino opened the Kansas City ninth with a double to right against Sam Hentges (2-1) that nearly cleared the fence. Edward Olivares then entered the game as a pinch-runner.

After Kyle Isbel struck out on a foul bunt, Taylor poked a 1-2 pitch into right for the winning hit.

Cleveland led 3-1 after seven innings, but Whit Merrifield hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth against Eli Morgan. It was just his second homer in 42 games.

The Guardians have lost five straight and seven of eight overall.

Scott Barlow (3-2) pitched shaky ninth for the win. Cleveland loaded the bases with one out, but Myles Straw bounced into a forceout at home and Steven Kwan flied to right.

