Tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ court date postponed by 3 weeks

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Wimbledon tennis finalist Nick Kyrgios’ court date to face a common assault charge has been postponed by three weeks.

The charge relates to an incident in January 2021 that was reported to Australian Capital Territory police in December. Kyrgios was initially expected to face ACT Magistrates Court on Aug. 2 — next Tuesday.

But court officials said Friday that the case is now scheduled to be heard on Aug. 23. Kyrgios is not required to attend that court session if he is legally represented.

At Wimbledon, where Kyrgios lost in four sets in the final to Novak Djokovic, the Australian said he had been advised by his lawyers not to make any comment on the pending court case.

Canberra solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith is now acting on Kyrgios’ behalf. Kukulies-Smith on Friday would also not confirm details of the charge, saying it would be inappropriate while the matter was before the courts.

Kyrgios is scheduled to play a tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio in mid-August before the U.S. Open begins in New York on Aug. 29.

