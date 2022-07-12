Texas 10, Oakland 8

Oakland
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
39
8
12
8
Totals
33
10
9
8
Machín 3b
5
1
2
0
Smith 3b-2b
4
1
1
3
Laureano cf-rf
5
2
2
2
Semien...
|Oakland
|000
|110
|060
|—
|8
|Texas
|020
|312
|20x
|—
|10
E_Brown (3), Smith (1). DP_Oakland 0, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 6. 2B_Kemp (10), Taveras 2 (4), Lowe (12). HR_Neuse (3), Laureano (7), Pinder (6), Seager (20), Smith (1). SB_Taveras (2). SF_Smith (2).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martinez L,2-2
|4
|1-3
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|Snead
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Tapia
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Acevedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard W,1-1
|5
|
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Leclerc
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Allard
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Richards H,3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Santana H,15
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin S,3-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Allard (Murphy), Richards (Piscotty). WP_Martinez(2).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:28. A_20,660 (40,300).
