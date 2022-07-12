Texas 10, Oakland 8

Oakland Texas ab

Oakland Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 8 12 8 Totals 33 10 9 8 Machín 3b 5 1 2 0 Smith 3b-2b 4 1 1 3 Laureano cf-rf 5 2 2 2 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 1 1 0 Duggar lf 1 0 0 0 Brown 1b 4 0 1 1 Seager ss 4 1 1 1 Allen ph 1 0 1 0 García rf 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Lowe 1b 3 2 2 0 Pinder dh 5 1 1 3 Huff 1b 0 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0 Heim c 3 2 1 0 Bolt pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Viloria ph-c 0 1 0 0 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 Calhoun dh 3 1 1 1 Neuse 2b 4 1 1 2 Miller lf-3b 4 0 0 0 Taveras cf 4 2 3 3

Oakland 000 110 060 — 8 Texas 020 312 20x — 10

E_Brown (3), Smith (1). DP_Oakland 0, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 6. 2B_Kemp (10), Taveras 2 (4), Lowe (12). HR_Neuse (3), Laureano (7), Pinder (6), Seager (20), Smith (1). SB_Taveras (2). SF_Smith (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Martinez L,2-2 4 1-3 4 6 4 4 3 Snead 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 Tapia 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 2

Texas Howard W,1-1 5 6 2 1 0 1 Leclerc 2 0 0 0 0 1 Allard 1-3 4 5 5 0 1 Richards H,3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Santana H,15 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Martin S,3-4 1 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_Allard (Murphy), Richards (Piscotty). WP_Martinez(2).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:28. A_20,660 (40,300).

