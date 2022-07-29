Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
2
10
2
0
13
Semien 2b-ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.237
Seager ss
3
0
3
1
0
0
.249
Hernandez lf
1
0
1
0
READ MORE
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|0
|13
|
|Semien 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Hernandez lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Heim c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|García dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.330
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Smith lf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Rengifo 3b-2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Marsh lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|a-Adell ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|b-Gosselin ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Fletcher 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Texas
|000
|110
|000_2
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-popped out for Marsh in the 7th. b-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Seager (12), Fletcher (3), Marsh (9), Rengifo (11). 3B_Lowe (2), Rengifo (3). HR_Lowe (15), off Ohtani. RBIs_Lowe (43), Seager (54).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Taveras 2, Calhoun, García, Heim); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Walsh 2, Ward). RISP_Texas 1 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Lowe, Ohtani. GIDP_Lowe, Heim.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Walsh, Velazquez, Walsh; Fletcher, Velazquez, Walsh).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard, W, 2-2
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|76
|5.93
|Burke, H, 5
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.22
|Bush, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.03
|Moore, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.70
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, L, 9-6
|6
|
|8
|2
|2
|0
|11
|98
|2.81
|Barria
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|2.65
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:47. A_29,718 (45,517).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.