Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 10 2 0 13 Semien 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Seager ss 3 0 3 1 0 0 .249 Hernandez lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .316 Heim c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .266 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276 García dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .249 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .330 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Duran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Smith lf-2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .213

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 5 0 0 8 Ohtani p-dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Rengifo 3b-2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .272 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Marsh lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .225 a-Adell ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .174 b-Gosselin ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Fletcher 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .171

Texas 000 110 000_2 10 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-popped out for Marsh in the 7th. b-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Seager (12), Fletcher (3), Marsh (9), Rengifo (11). 3B_Lowe (2), Rengifo (3). HR_Lowe (15), off Ohtani. RBIs_Lowe (43), Seager (54).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Taveras 2, Calhoun, García, Heim); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Walsh 2, Ward). RISP_Texas 1 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Ohtani. GIDP_Lowe, Heim.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Walsh, Velazquez, Walsh; Fletcher, Velazquez, Walsh).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Howard, W, 2-2 5 3 0 0 0 5 76 5.93 Burke, H, 5 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 1.22 Bush, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.03 Moore, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.70

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ohtani, L, 9-6 6 8 2 2 0 11 98 2.81 Barria 3 2 0 0 0 2 38 2.65

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:47. A_29,718 (45,517).

