Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 12:44 am
< a min read
      

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
2
10
2
0
13

Semien 2b-ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.237

Seager ss
3
0
3
1
0
0
.249

Hernandez lf
1
0
1
0

READ MORE

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 10 2 0 13
Semien 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Seager ss 3 0 3 1 0 0 .249
Hernandez lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .316
Heim c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .266
Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .276
García dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .249
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .330
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Duran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Smith lf-2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .213
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 0 8
Ohtani p-dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Rengifo 3b-2b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .272
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Marsh lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .225
a-Adell ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .174
b-Gosselin ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Fletcher 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .171
Texas 000 110 000_2 10 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-popped out for Marsh in the 7th. b-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Seager (12), Fletcher (3), Marsh (9), Rengifo (11). 3B_Lowe (2), Rengifo (3). HR_Lowe (15), off Ohtani. RBIs_Lowe (43), Seager (54).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Taveras 2, Calhoun, García, Heim); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Walsh 2, Ward). RISP_Texas 1 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Ohtani. GIDP_Lowe, Heim.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Walsh, Velazquez, Walsh; Fletcher, Velazquez, Walsh).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Howard, W, 2-2 5 3 0 0 0 5 76 5.93
Burke, H, 5 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 1.22
Bush, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.03
Moore, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.70
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ohtani, L, 9-6 6 8 2 2 0 11 98 2.81
Barria 3 2 0 0 0 2 38 2.65

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:47. A_29,718 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|4 Kansas Digital Government Summit 2022 -...
8|4 Dispelling Common Myths of Database...
8|4 Adobe Substance 3D in the Studio:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories