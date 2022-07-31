Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Texas

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 5 5 5 15 Semien ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .241 Taveras cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .325 Heim c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .263 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .275 García dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .247 Duran 3b-2b 4 0 1 3 0 3 .242 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215 Culberson 2b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .255 b-Smith ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Hernandez lf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .222 c-Viloria ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Solak lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 8 2 4 9 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 a-Ward ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Ohtani dh 2 1 2 0 2 0 .255 Rengifo 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .275 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Stassi c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .213 Marsh lf-cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .226 Thomas rf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .091 Gosselin 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .120 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .176 d-Adell ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228

Texas 100 010 003_5 5 0 Los Angeles 110 000 000_2 8 1

a-singled for Sierra in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Culberson in the 8th. c-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. d-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.

E_Marsh (3). LOB_Texas 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Culberson (5), Duran (6). 3B_Ohtani (3). RBIs_Lowe (45), Hernandez (3), Duran 3 (14), Rengifo (22), Velazquez (22). SB_Semien (19). CS_Semien (3), Ohtani (7), García (4). SF_Hernandez, Velazquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Smith); Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Sierra 2, Velazquez). RISP_Texas 2 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

GIDP_Rengifo, Walsh.

DP_Texas 2 (Culberson, Semien, Lowe; Lowe, Semien, Lowe); Los Angeles 1 (Stassi, Rengifo, Stassi).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning 6 7 2 2 3 4 84 4.30 Burke, W, 5-2 2 1 0 0 1 4 34 1.17 Hernández, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detmers 7 3 2 1 3 12 105 3.62 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.26 Quijada, L, 0-3 1-3 1 3 3 2 1 17 3.32 Iglesias 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.04

Inherited runners-scored_Iglesias 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:56. A_29,257 (45,517).

