Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
5
5
5
5
15
Semien ss
3
1
1
0
1
1
.241
Taveras cf
3
1
1
0
1
1
.325
Heim c
3
1
0
0
READ MORE
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|5
|5
|15
|
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.325
|Heim c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|García dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Duran 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.242
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Culberson 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|b-Smith ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Hernandez lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|c-Viloria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Solak lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|4
|9
|
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Ward ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Ohtani dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Marsh lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Thomas rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Gosselin 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.176
|d-Adell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Texas
|100
|010
|003_5
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|110
|000
|000_2
|8
|1
a-singled for Sierra in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Culberson in the 8th. c-struck out for Hernandez in the 8th. d-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.
E_Marsh (3). LOB_Texas 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Culberson (5), Duran (6). 3B_Ohtani (3). RBIs_Lowe (45), Hernandez (3), Duran 3 (14), Rengifo (22), Velazquez (22). SB_Semien (19). CS_Semien (3), Ohtani (7), García (4). SF_Hernandez, Velazquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Smith); Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Sierra 2, Velazquez). RISP_Texas 2 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
GIDP_Rengifo, Walsh.
DP_Texas 2 (Culberson, Semien, Lowe; Lowe, Semien, Lowe); Los Angeles 1 (Stassi, Rengifo, Stassi).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|84
|4.30
|Burke, W, 5-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|34
|1.17
|Hernández, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|7
|
|3
|2
|1
|3
|12
|105
|3.62
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.26
|Quijada, L, 0-3
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|17
|3.32
|Iglesias
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.04
Inherited runners-scored_Iglesias 3-3.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:56. A_29,257 (45,517).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.