Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

July 30, 2022
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 10 4 2 10
Semien ss 5 2 1 0 0 1 .236
Taveras cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .325
Heim c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .265
García rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .249
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Culberson 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
a-Smith ph-3b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .227
Solak dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .205
b-Calhoun ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 1 .218
Duran 3b-2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .253
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 4 1 2 8
Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .178
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Rengifo ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Adell lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Gosselin 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Marsh cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .225
c-Stassi ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Sierra cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Texas 000 002 005_7 10 1
Los Angeles 000 001 001_2 4 2

a-doubled for Culberson in the 7th. b-struck out for Solak in the 7th. c-grounded out for Marsh in the 8th.

E_Lowe (8), Adell (4), Rengifo (9). LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Semien (19), García (20), Smith (4), Duran (5), Heim (16), Adell (6). RBIs_García (62), Duran (11), Taveras (19), Heim (37), Rengifo (19). SB_Semien (18). CS_Solak (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Hernandez, Taveras, García, Semien); Los Angeles 5 (Suzuki 2, Gosselin, Ward 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Suzuki.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, W, 9-2 7 3 1 1 2 6 102 2.52
Moore, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.66
Bush 1 1 1 0 0 2 15 2.95
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval, L, 3-7 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 6 92 3.61
Wantz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.21
Loup 1 2-3 2 2 1 0 2 23 4.71
Peguero 1-3 3 3 0 0 1 27 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 2-0, Peguero 2-2. HBP_Sandoval (Solak). WP_Peguero(2).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:13. A_29,906 (45,517).

