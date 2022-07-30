Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Texas

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

37

7

10

4

2

10 Semien ss

5

2

1

0

0

1

.236 Taveras cf

5

1

1

1

0

2

.325 Heim c

4

1

1

1 READ MORE

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 10 4 2 10 Semien ss 5 2 1 0 0 1 .236 Taveras cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .325 Heim c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .265 García rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .249 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Culberson 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Smith ph-3b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .227 Solak dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .205 b-Calhoun ph-dh 2 1 1 0 0 1 .218 Duran 3b-2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .253

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 4 1 2 8 Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .178 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Rengifo ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Adell lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Gosselin 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Marsh cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .225 c-Stassi ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Sierra cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182

Texas 000 002 005_7 10 1 Los Angeles 000 001 001_2 4 2

a-doubled for Culberson in the 7th. b-struck out for Solak in the 7th. c-grounded out for Marsh in the 8th.

E_Lowe (8), Adell (4), Rengifo (9). LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Semien (19), García (20), Smith (4), Duran (5), Heim (16), Adell (6). RBIs_García (62), Duran (11), Taveras (19), Heim (37), Rengifo (19). SB_Semien (18). CS_Solak (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Hernandez, Taveras, García, Semien); Los Angeles 5 (Suzuki 2, Gosselin, Ward 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Suzuki.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, W, 9-2 7 3 1 1 2 6 102 2.52 Moore, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.66 Bush 1 1 1 0 0 2 15 2.95

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval, L, 3-7 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 6 92 3.61 Wantz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.21 Loup 1 2-3 2 2 1 0 2 23 4.71 Peguero 1-3 3 3 0 0 1 27 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 2-0, Peguero 2-2. HBP_Sandoval (Solak). WP_Peguero(2).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:13. A_29,906 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.