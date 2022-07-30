Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
7
10
4
2
10
Semien ss
5
2
1
0
0
1
.236
Taveras cf
5
1
1
1
0
2
.325
Heim c
4
1
1
1
|Texas
|000
|002
|005_7
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|001_2
|4
|2
a-doubled for Culberson in the 7th. b-struck out for Solak in the 7th. c-grounded out for Marsh in the 8th.
E_Lowe (8), Adell (4), Rengifo (9). LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Semien (19), García (20), Smith (4), Duran (5), Heim (16), Adell (6). RBIs_García (62), Duran (11), Taveras (19), Heim (37), Rengifo (19). SB_Semien (18). CS_Solak (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Hernandez, Taveras, García, Semien); Los Angeles 5 (Suzuki 2, Gosselin, Ward 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 11; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Suzuki.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 9-2
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|102
|2.52
|Moore, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.66
|Bush
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.95
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 3-7
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|92
|3.61
|Wantz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.21
|Loup
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|23
|4.71
|Peguero
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|27
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 2-0, Peguero 2-2. HBP_Sandoval (Solak). WP_Peguero(2).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:13. A_29,906 (45,517).
