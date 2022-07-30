Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Texas Los Angeles ab

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 10 4 Totals 32 2 4 1 Semien ss 5 2 1 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 Taveras cf 5 1 1 1 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Heim c 4 1 1 1 Rengifo ss 4 1 2 1 García rf 5 0 1 1 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Adell lf 3 0 1 0 Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Culberson 2b 2 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0 Smith ph-3b 2 1 2 0 Gosselin 3b 3 0 0 0 Solak dh 1 0 1 0 Marsh cf 1 1 0 0 Calhoun ph-dh 2 1 1 0 Stassi ph 1 0 0 0 Duran 3b-2b 3 1 1 1 Sierra cf 0 0 0 0

Texas 000 002 005 — 7 Los Angeles 000 001 001 — 2

E_Lowe (8), Adell (4), Rengifo (9). LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Semien (19), García (20), Smith (4), Duran (5), Heim (16), Adell (6). SB_Semien (18).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Pérez W,9-2 7 3 1 1 2 6 Moore H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bush 1 1 1 0 0 2

Los Angeles Sandoval L,3-7 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 6 Wantz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Loup 1 2-3 2 2 1 0 2 Peguero 1-3 3 3 0 0 1

HBP_Sandoval (Solak). WP_Peguero(2).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:13. A_29,906 (45,517).

