Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

The Associated Press
July 30, 2022 1:07 am
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 10 4 Totals 32 2 4 1
Semien ss 5 2 1 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0
Taveras cf 5 1 1 1 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
Heim c 4 1 1 1 Rengifo ss 4 1 2 1
García rf 5 0 1 1 Ward rf 4 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Adell lf 3 0 1 0
Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0
Culberson 2b 2 0 0 0 Suzuki c 4 0 0 0
Smith ph-3b 2 1 2 0 Gosselin 3b 3 0 0 0
Solak dh 1 0 1 0 Marsh cf 1 1 0 0
Calhoun ph-dh 2 1 1 0 Stassi ph 1 0 0 0
Duran 3b-2b 3 1 1 1 Sierra cf 0 0 0 0
Texas 000 002 005 7
Los Angeles 000 001 001 2

E_Lowe (8), Adell (4), Rengifo (9). LOB_Texas 6, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Semien (19), García (20), Smith (4), Duran (5), Heim (16), Adell (6). SB_Semien (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Pérez W,9-2 7 3 1 1 2 6
Moore H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bush 1 1 1 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Sandoval L,3-7 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 6
Wantz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Loup 1 2-3 2 2 1 0 2
Peguero 1-3 3 3 0 0 1

HBP_Sandoval (Solak). WP_Peguero(2).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:13. A_29,906 (45,517).

Top Stories