Texas 8, Miami 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 8 11 8 4 12 Smith 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Semien ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .242 Lowe 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .269 Heim c 3 2 1 1 2 1 .263 Ad.García rf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .239 Taveras cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .344 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .221 Hernandez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .286 Duran 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 7 0 3 7 Wendle 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .284 Cooper dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Soler lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .206 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Av.García rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .229 Sánchez cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .201 a-De La Cruz ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .212 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .237 Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .180

Texas 003 020 012_8 11 0 Miami 000 000 000_0 7 0

a-struck out for Sánchez in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 8, Miami 9. 2B_Calhoun (14), Semien (16), Hernandez (1), Taveras (10). HR_Ad.García (16), off López. RBIs_Lowe (39), Heim (34), Ad.García 3 (54), Hernandez (2), Taveras 2 (17). SB_Wendle (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Calhoun 2, Ad.García, Smith 2); Miami 6 (Cooper 2, Anderson, Wendle, Stallings 2). RISP_Texas 5 for 18; Miami 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Duran, Cooper, Rojas. GIDP_Sánchez.

DP_Texas 1 (Smith, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 7-4 6 4 0 0 2 5 94 3.48 Moore 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 1.69 Bush 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.31 Santana 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 4.10

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, L, 6-5 5 5 5 5 3 6 94 3.14 Pop 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.40 Nance 2 3 1 1 0 3 35 6.00 Scott 1 2 2 2 1 2 24 4.42

HBP_López (Semien). WP_Moore, Nance.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:06. A_9,524 (36,742).

