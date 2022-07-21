On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Texas 8, Miami 0

The Associated Press
July 21, 2022 4:35 pm
< a min read
      

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 11 8 4 12
Smith 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .207
Semien ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .242
Lowe 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .269
Heim c 3 2 1 1 2 1 .263
Ad.García rf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .239
Taveras cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .344
Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .221
Hernandez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .286
Duran 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 7 0 3 7
Wendle 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .284
Cooper dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Soler lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .206
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249
Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Av.García rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .229
Sánchez cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .201
a-De La Cruz ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .212
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .237
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .180
Texas 003 020 012_8 11 0
Miami 000 000 000_0 7 0

a-struck out for Sánchez in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 8, Miami 9. 2B_Calhoun (14), Semien (16), Hernandez (1), Taveras (10). HR_Ad.García (16), off López. RBIs_Lowe (39), Heim (34), Ad.García 3 (54), Hernandez (2), Taveras 2 (17). SB_Wendle (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Calhoun 2, Ad.García, Smith 2); Miami 6 (Cooper 2, Anderson, Wendle, Stallings 2). RISP_Texas 5 for 18; Miami 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Duran, Cooper, Rojas. GIDP_Sánchez.

DP_Texas 1 (Smith, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 7-4 6 4 0 0 2 5 94 3.48
Moore 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 1.69
Bush 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.31
Santana 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 4.10
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, L, 6-5 5 5 5 5 3 6 94 3.14
Pop 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.40
Nance 2 3 1 1 0 3 35 6.00
Scott 1 2 2 2 1 2 24 4.42

HBP_López (Semien). WP_Moore, Nance.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:06. A_9,524 (36,742).

