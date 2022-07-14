Trending:
The Open Championship Scores

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 6:30 pm
4 min read
      

Thursday

At Old Course

St Andrews, United Kingdom, United Kingdom

Purse: $14 million

Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72

First Round

Cameron Young, United States 31-33—64
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 32-34—66
Robert Dinwiddie, England 33-34—67
Cameron Smith, Australia 33-34—67
Barclay Brown, England 34-34—68
Talor Gooch, United States 34-34—68
Viktor Hovland, Norway 34-34—68
Dustin Johnson, United States 35-33—68
Brad Kennedy, Australia 34-34—68
Kurt Kitayama, United States 34-34—68
Scottie Scheffler, United States 32-36—68
Lee Westwood, England 35-33—68
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 34-35—69
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 35-34—69
Joohyung Kim, South Korea 32-37—69
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 36-33—69
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 34-35—69
Min Woo Lee, Australia 35-34—69
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 35-34—69
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 36-33—69
John Parry, England 36-33—69
Ian Poulter, England 33-36—69
Xander Schauffele, United States 34-35—69
Sahith Theegala, United States 33-36—69
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 35-34—69
Danny Willett, England 34-35—69
Patrick Cantlay, United States 36-34—70
Thomas Detry, Belgium 35-35—70
Ernie Els, South Africa 33-37—70
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 33-37—70
Tyrrell Hatton, England 36-34—70
Russell Henley, United States 37-33—70
Lucas Herbert, Australia 34-36—70
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 34-36—70
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 35-36—71
Marcus Armitage, England 37-34—71
Dean Burmester, South Africa 35-36—71
Paul Casey, England 32-39—71
Wyndham Clark, United States 38-33—71
Corey Conners, Canada 34-37—71
Justin De Los Santos, Philippines 36-35—71
Matt Ford, England 36-35—71
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 36-35—71
Sungjae Im, South Korea 35-36—71
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 37-34—71
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 36-35—71
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 35-36—71
Trey Mullinax, United States 35-36—71
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 37-34—71
Victor Perez, France 34-37—71
Webb Simpson, United States 33-38—71
Jordan Spieth, United States 34-37—71
Cameron Tringale, United States 33-38—71
Brandon Wu, United States 34-37—71
Sam Bairstow, England 36-36—72
Sam Burns, United States 36-36—72
Laurie Canter, England 36-36—72
David Carey, Ireland 35-37—72
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 37-35—72
Tommy Fleetwood, England 36-36—72
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 36-36—72
Zach Johnson, United States 37-35—72
Jason Kokrak, United States 36-36—72
David Law, Scotland 38-34—72
Shane Lowry, Ireland 37-35—72
Phil Mickelson, United States 35-37—72
Collin Morikawa, United States 36-36—72
Kevin Na, United States 35-37—72
Keita Nakajima, Japan 38-34—72
Patrick Reed, United States 35-37—72
Adam Scott, Australia 39-33—72
Jason Scrivener, Australia 37-35—72
Justin Thomas, United States 34-38—72
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 34-38—72
Aaron Wise, United States 36-36—72
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 37-35—72
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 34-39—73
John Daly, United States 37-36—73
Tony Finau, United States 37-36—73
Brian Harman, United States 37-36—73
Kazuki Higa, Japan 37-36—73
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 35-38—73
Max Homa, United States 36-37—73
Billy Horschel, United States 33-40—73
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 36-37—73
Minkyu Kim, South Korea 35-38—73
Brooks Koepka, United States 36-37—73
Hao-Tong Li, China 38-35—73
Richard Mansell, England 37-36—73
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 36-37—73
Francesco Molinari, Italy 35-38—73
Ronan Mullarney, Ireland 33-40—73
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 35-38—73
J.T. Poston, United States 33-40—73
Seamus Power, Ireland 36-37—73
Jon Rahm, Spain 35-38—73
Jamie Rutherford, England 37-36—73
Jordan L. Smith, England 37-36—73
Harold Varner III, United States 38-35—73
Will Zalatoris, United States 37-36—73
Adri Arnaus, Spain 36-38—74
Ben Campbell, Australia 37-37—74
John Catlin, United States 39-35—74
Filippo Celli, Italy 36-38—74
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes, Argentina 39-35—74
Matthew Griffin, Australia 38-36—74
Justin Harding, South Africa 39-35—74
Tom Hoge, United States 34-40—74
Matthew Jordan, England 36-38—74
Takumi Kanaya, Japan 40-34—74
Chan Kim, United States 39-35—74
Kevin Kisner, United States 37-37—74
Paul Lawrie, Scotland 37-37—74
Shaun Norris, South Africa 38-36—74
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 37-37—74
Anthony Quayle, Australia 38-36—74
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 38-36—74
Gary Woodland, United States 37-37—74
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 37-38—75
Ashley Chesters, England 37-38—75
Mingyu Cho, South Korea 36-39—75
Jack Floydd, England 36-39—75
Sergio Garcia, Spain 37-38—75
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 37-38—75
Aaron Jarvis, Cayman Islands 38-37—75
Chris Kirk, United States 38-37—75
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 38-37—75
Adrian Meronk, Poland 41-34—75
Mito Pereira, Chile 35-40—75
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 39-36—75
Aaron Rai, England 39-36—75
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 37-38—75
Keegan Bradley, United States 37-39—76
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 41-35—76
Harris English, United States 40-36—76
Oliver Farr, Wales 36-40—76
Sam Horsfield, England 39-37—76
Sihwan Kim, United States 37-39—76
Marc Leishman, Australia 35-41—76
Luke List, United States 38-38—76
Keith Mitchell, United States 36-40—76
Marco Penge, England 39-37—76
Stephen Dodd, Wales 36-41—77
Zander Lombard, South Africa 40-37—77
Dimi Papadatos, Australia 40-37—77
Richard Bland, England 41-37—78
Stewart Cink, United States 40-38—78
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 39-39—78
Tiger Woods, United States 41-37—78
Darren Clarke, Northern Ireland 41-38—79
Jediah Morgan, Australia 38-41—79
Shugo Imahira, Japan 43-37—80
Sepp Straka, Austria 39-42—81
David Duval, United States 43-39—82
Alex Wrigley, England 41-41—82
Mark Calcavecchia, United States 39-44—83

