The Open Championship Scores

Thursday
At Old Course
St Andrews, United Kingdom, United Kingdom
Purse: $14 million
Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
First Round
Cameron Young, United States
31-33—64
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
32-34—66
Robert Dinwiddie, England
33-34—67
Cameron Smith, Australia
33-34—67
Barclay Brown, England
34-34—68
Talor Gooch, United States
34-34—68
Viktor Hovland, Norway
34-34—68
Dustin Johnson, United States
...
