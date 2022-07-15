The Open Championship Scores

Friday
At Old Course
St Andrews, United Kingdom, United Kingdom
Purse: $14 million
Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
Second Round
Cameron Smith, Australia
67-64—131
Cameron Young, United States
64-69—133
Viktor Hovland, Norway
68-66—134
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
66-68—134
Dustin Johnson, United States
68-67—135
Tyrrell Hatton, England
70-66—136
Scottie Scheffler, United States
68-68—136
Patrick Cantlay, United States
READ MORE
Friday
At Old Course
St Andrews, United Kingdom, United Kingdom
Purse: $14 million
Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
Second Round
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|67-64—131
|Cameron Young, United States
|64-69—133
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|68-66—134
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|66-68—134
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|68-67—135
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|70-66—136
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|68-68—136
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|70-67—137
|Talor Gooch, United States
|68-69—137
|Adam Scott, Australia
|72-65—137
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|69-68—137
|Barclay Brown, England
|68-70—138
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|72-66—138
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|70-68—138
|Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
|71-67—138
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|69-69—138
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|69-69—138
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico
|71-68—139
|David Carey, Ireland
|72-67—139
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|70-69—139
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan
|71-68—139
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|69-70—139
|Lee Westwood, England
|68-71—139
|Aaron Wise, United States
|72-67—139
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|73-67—140
|Brad Kennedy, Australia
|68-72—140
|Joohyung Kim, South Korea
|69-71—140
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|69-71—140
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|72-68—140
|Victor Perez, France
|71-69—140
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|73-67—140
|Patrick Reed, United States
|72-68—140
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|71-69—140
|Harold Varner III, United States
|73-67—140
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|73-67—140
|Sam Burns, United States
|72-69—141
|Filippo Celli, Italy
|74-67—141
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|72-69—141
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|70-71—141
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|75-66—141
|Brian Harman, United States
|73-68—141
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|72-69—141
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|68-73—141
|David Law, Scotland
|72-69—141
|Ian Poulter, England
|69-72—141
|Laurie Canter, England
|72-70—142
|Corey Conners, Canada
|71-71—142
|Russell Henley, United States
|70-72—142
|Billy Horschel, United States
|73-69—142
|Jason Kokrak, United States
|72-70—142
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|75-67—142
|Justin Thomas, United States
|72-70—142
|Cameron Tringale, United States
|71-71—142
|Danny Willett, England
|69-73—142
|Marcus Armitage, England
|71-72—143
|Paul Casey, England
|71-72—143
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|69-74—143
|Chris Kirk, United States
|75-68—143
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|71-72—143
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|75-68—143
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|69-74—143
|John Parry, England
|69-74—143
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|74-69—143
|Jamie Rutherford, England
|73-70—143
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|72-71—143
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|74-70—144
|Sam Bairstow, England
|72-72—144
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|73-71—144
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|71-73—144
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|71-73—144
|Justin De Los Santos, Philippines
|71-73—144
|Robert Dinwiddie, England
|67-77—144
|Tony Finau, United States
|73-71—144
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|71-73—144
|Aaron Jarvis, Cayman Islands
|75-69—144
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|74-70—144
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|70-74—144
|Richard Mansell, England
|73-71—144
|Francesco Molinari, Italy
|73-71—144
|Trey Mullinax, United States
|71-73—144
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|73-71—144
|Jordan L. Smith, England
|73-71—144
|Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands
|74-70—144
Missed Cut
|Ben Campbell, Australia
|74-71—145
|Jamie Donaldson, Wales
|76-69—145
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|70-75—145
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|74-71—145
|Max Homa, United States
|73-72—145
|Takumi Kanaya, Japan
|74-71—145
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|77-68—145
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|76-69—145
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|72-73—145
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|71-74—145
|Webb Simpson, United States
|71-74—145
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|75-70—145
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|69-76—145
|Brandon Wu, United States
|71-74—145
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|75-71—146
|Richard Bland, England
|78-68—146
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|71-75—146
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|74-72—146
|Emiliano Grillo, Argentina
|78-68—146
|Matthew Jordan, England
|74-72—146
|Chan Kim, United States
|74-72—146
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|69-77—146
|J.T. Poston, United States
|73-73—146
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|76-71—147
|John Catlin, United States
|74-73—147
|John Daly, United States
|73-74—147
|Matt Ford, England
|71-76—147
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|69-78—147
|Zach Johnson, United States
|72-75—147
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|73-74—147
|Keita Nakajima, Japan
|72-75—147
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|74-73—147
|Aaron Rai, England
|75-72—147
|Ashley Chesters, England
|75-73—148
|Mingyu Cho, South Korea
|75-73—148
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|75-73—148
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|73-75—148
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|73-75—148
|Kevin Na, United States
|72-76—148
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|73-75—148
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|72-76—148
|Stewart Cink, United States
|78-71—149
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|73-76—149
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|76-73—149
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|73-76—149
|Luke List, United States
|76-73—149
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|72-77—149
|Marco Penge, England
|76-73—149
|Mito Pereira, Chile
|75-74—149
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|72-77—149
|Harris English, United States
|76-74—150
|Oliver Farr, Wales
|76-74—150
|Tom Hoge, United States
|74-76—150
|Minkyu Kim, South Korea
|73-77—150
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|76-74—150
|Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa
|74-76—150
|Gary Woodland, United States
|74-76—150
|Stephen Dodd, Wales
|77-74—151
|Jorge Fernandez-Valdes, Argentina
|74-77—151
|Paul Lawrie, Scotland
|74-77—151
|Ronan Mullarney, Ireland
|73-78—151
|Dimi Papadatos, Australia
|77-74—151
|Sam Horsfield, England
|76-76—152
|Shugo Imahira, Japan
|80-72—152
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|81-72—153
|Tiger Woods, United States
|78-75—153
|Darren Clarke, Northern Ireland
|79-75—154
|Jack Floydd, England
|75-79—154
|Jediah Morgan, Australia
|79-76—155
|Alex Wrigley, England
|82-73—155
|David Duval, United States
|82-74—156
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|75-81—156
|Mark Calcavecchia, United States
|83-82—165
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.