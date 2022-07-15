The Open Championship Scores

Friday

Cameron Smith, Australia 67-64—131 Cameron Young, United States 64-69—133 Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-66—134 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 66-68—134 Dustin Johnson, United States 68-67—135 Tyrrell Hatton, England 70-66—136 Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-68—136 Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-67—137 Talor Gooch, United States 68-69—137 Adam Scott, Australia 72-65—137 Sahith Theegala, United States 69-68—137 Barclay Brown, England 68-70—138 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 72-66—138 Lucas Herbert, Australia 70-68—138 Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 71-67—138 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 69-69—138 Min Woo Lee, Australia 69-69—138 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 71-68—139 David Carey, Ireland 72-67—139 Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-69—139 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 71-68—139 Xander Schauffele, United States 69-70—139 Lee Westwood, England 68-71—139 Aaron Wise, United States 72-67—139 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 73-67—140 Brad Kennedy, Australia 68-72—140 Joohyung Kim, South Korea 69-71—140 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 69-71—140 Shane Lowry, Ireland 72-68—140 Victor Perez, France 71-69—140 Jon Rahm, Spain 73-67—140 Patrick Reed, United States 72-68—140 Jordan Spieth, United States 71-69—140 Harold Varner III, United States 73-67—140 Will Zalatoris, United States 73-67—140 Sam Burns, United States 72-69—141 Filippo Celli, Italy 74-67—141 Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-69—141 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 70-71—141 Sergio Garcia, Spain 75-66—141 Brian Harman, United States 73-68—141 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 72-69—141 Kurt Kitayama, United States 68-73—141 David Law, Scotland 72-69—141 Ian Poulter, England 69-72—141 Laurie Canter, England 72-70—142 Corey Conners, Canada 71-71—142 Russell Henley, United States 70-72—142 Billy Horschel, United States 73-69—142 Jason Kokrak, United States 72-70—142 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 75-67—142 Justin Thomas, United States 72-70—142 Cameron Tringale, United States 71-71—142 Danny Willett, England 69-73—142 Marcus Armitage, England 71-72—143 Paul Casey, England 71-72—143 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 69-74—143 Chris Kirk, United States 75-68—143 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 71-72—143 Adrian Meronk, Poland 75-68—143 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 69-74—143 John Parry, England 69-74—143 Anthony Quayle, Australia 74-69—143 Jamie Rutherford, England 73-70—143 Jason Scrivener, Australia 72-71—143 Adri Arnaus, Spain 74-70—144 Sam Bairstow, England 72-72—144 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-71—144 Dean Burmester, South Africa 71-73—144 Wyndham Clark, United States 71-73—144 Justin De Los Santos, Philippines 71-73—144 Robert Dinwiddie, England 67-77—144 Tony Finau, United States 73-71—144 Sungjae Im, South Korea 71-73—144 Aaron Jarvis, Cayman Islands 75-69—144 Kevin Kisner, United States 74-70—144 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 70-74—144 Richard Mansell, England 73-71—144 Francesco Molinari, Italy 73-71—144 Trey Mullinax, United States 71-73—144 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 73-71—144 Jordan L. Smith, England 73-71—144 Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 74-70—144

Missed Cut

Ben Campbell, Australia 74-71—145 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 76-69—145 Ernie Els, South Africa 70-75—145 Justin Harding, South Africa 74-71—145 Max Homa, United States 73-72—145 Takumi Kanaya, Japan 74-71—145 Zander Lombard, South Africa 77-68—145 Keith Mitchell, United States 76-69—145 Collin Morikawa, United States 72-73—145 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 71-74—145 Webb Simpson, United States 71-74—145 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 75-70—145 Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-76—145 Brandon Wu, United States 71-74—145 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 75-71—146 Richard Bland, England 78-68—146 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 71-75—146 Matthew Griffin, Australia 74-72—146 Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 78-68—146 Matthew Jordan, England 74-72—146 Chan Kim, United States 74-72—146 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 69-77—146 J.T. Poston, United States 73-73—146 Keegan Bradley, United States 76-71—147 John Catlin, United States 74-73—147 John Daly, United States 73-74—147 Matt Ford, England 71-76—147 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 69-78—147 Zach Johnson, United States 72-75—147 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 73-74—147 Keita Nakajima, Japan 72-75—147 Shaun Norris, South Africa 74-73—147 Aaron Rai, England 75-72—147 Ashley Chesters, England 75-73—148 Mingyu Cho, South Korea 75-73—148 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 75-73—148 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 73-75—148 Brooks Koepka, United States 73-75—148 Kevin Na, United States 72-76—148 Seamus Power, Ireland 73-75—148 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 72-76—148 Stewart Cink, United States 78-71—149 Kazuki Higa, Japan 73-76—149 Sihwan Kim, United States 76-73—149 Hao-Tong Li, China 73-76—149 Luke List, United States 76-73—149 Phil Mickelson, United States 72-77—149 Marco Penge, England 76-73—149 Mito Pereira, Chile 75-74—149 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-77—149 Harris English, United States 76-74—150 Oliver Farr, Wales 76-74—150 Tom Hoge, United States 74-76—150 Minkyu Kim, South Korea 73-77—150 Marc Leishman, Australia 76-74—150 Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 74-76—150 Gary Woodland, United States 74-76—150 Stephen Dodd, Wales 77-74—151 Jorge Fernandez-Valdes, Argentina 74-77—151 Paul Lawrie, Scotland 74-77—151 Ronan Mullarney, Ireland 73-78—151 Dimi Papadatos, Australia 77-74—151 Sam Horsfield, England 76-76—152 Shugo Imahira, Japan 80-72—152 Sepp Straka, Austria 81-72—153 Tiger Woods, United States 78-75—153 Darren Clarke, Northern Ireland 79-75—154 Jack Floydd, England 75-79—154 Jediah Morgan, Australia 79-76—155 Alex Wrigley, England 82-73—155 David Duval, United States 82-74—156 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 75-81—156 Mark Calcavecchia, United States 83-82—165

