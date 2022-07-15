Trending:
The Open Championship Scores

The Associated Press
July 15, 2022 3:17 pm
4 min read
      

Friday
At Old Course
St Andrews, United Kingdom, United Kingdom
Purse: $14 million
Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72
Second Round

Cameron Smith, Australia
67-64—131

Cameron Young, United States
64-69—133

Viktor Hovland, Norway
68-66—134

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
66-68—134

Dustin Johnson, United States
68-67—135

Tyrrell Hatton, England
70-66—136

Scottie Scheffler, United States
68-68—136

Patrick Cantlay, United States

Cameron Smith, Australia 67-64—131
Cameron Young, United States 64-69—133
Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-66—134
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 66-68—134
Dustin Johnson, United States 68-67—135
Tyrrell Hatton, England 70-66—136
Scottie Scheffler, United States 68-68—136
Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-67—137
Talor Gooch, United States 68-69—137
Adam Scott, Australia 72-65—137
Sahith Theegala, United States 69-68—137
Barclay Brown, England 68-70—138
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 72-66—138
Lucas Herbert, Australia 70-68—138
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 71-67—138
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 69-69—138
Min Woo Lee, Australia 69-69—138
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 71-68—139
David Carey, Ireland 72-67—139
Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-69—139
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 71-68—139
Xander Schauffele, United States 69-70—139
Lee Westwood, England 68-71—139
Aaron Wise, United States 72-67—139
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 73-67—140
Brad Kennedy, Australia 68-72—140
Joohyung Kim, South Korea 69-71—140
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 69-71—140
Shane Lowry, Ireland 72-68—140
Victor Perez, France 71-69—140
Jon Rahm, Spain 73-67—140
Patrick Reed, United States 72-68—140
Jordan Spieth, United States 71-69—140
Harold Varner III, United States 73-67—140
Will Zalatoris, United States 73-67—140
Sam Burns, United States 72-69—141
Filippo Celli, Italy 74-67—141
Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-69—141
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 70-71—141
Sergio Garcia, Spain 75-66—141
Brian Harman, United States 73-68—141
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 72-69—141
Kurt Kitayama, United States 68-73—141
David Law, Scotland 72-69—141
Ian Poulter, England 69-72—141
Laurie Canter, England 72-70—142
Corey Conners, Canada 71-71—142
Russell Henley, United States 70-72—142
Billy Horschel, United States 73-69—142
Jason Kokrak, United States 72-70—142
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 75-67—142
Justin Thomas, United States 72-70—142
Cameron Tringale, United States 71-71—142
Danny Willett, England 69-73—142
Marcus Armitage, England 71-72—143
Paul Casey, England 71-72—143
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 69-74—143
Chris Kirk, United States 75-68—143
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 71-72—143
Adrian Meronk, Poland 75-68—143
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 69-74—143
John Parry, England 69-74—143
Anthony Quayle, Australia 74-69—143
Jamie Rutherford, England 73-70—143
Jason Scrivener, Australia 72-71—143
Adri Arnaus, Spain 74-70—144
Sam Bairstow, England 72-72—144
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-71—144
Dean Burmester, South Africa 71-73—144
Wyndham Clark, United States 71-73—144
Justin De Los Santos, Philippines 71-73—144
Robert Dinwiddie, England 67-77—144
Tony Finau, United States 73-71—144
Sungjae Im, South Korea 71-73—144
Aaron Jarvis, Cayman Islands 75-69—144
Kevin Kisner, United States 74-70—144
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 70-74—144
Richard Mansell, England 73-71—144
Francesco Molinari, Italy 73-71—144
Trey Mullinax, United States 71-73—144
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 73-71—144
Jordan L. Smith, England 73-71—144
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 74-70—144

Missed Cut

Ben Campbell, Australia 74-71—145
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 76-69—145
Ernie Els, South Africa 70-75—145
Justin Harding, South Africa 74-71—145
Max Homa, United States 73-72—145
Takumi Kanaya, Japan 74-71—145
Zander Lombard, South Africa 77-68—145
Keith Mitchell, United States 76-69—145
Collin Morikawa, United States 72-73—145
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 71-74—145
Webb Simpson, United States 71-74—145
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 75-70—145
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 69-76—145
Brandon Wu, United States 71-74—145
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 75-71—146
Richard Bland, England 78-68—146
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 71-75—146
Matthew Griffin, Australia 74-72—146
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 78-68—146
Matthew Jordan, England 74-72—146
Chan Kim, United States 74-72—146
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 69-77—146
J.T. Poston, United States 73-73—146
Keegan Bradley, United States 76-71—147
John Catlin, United States 74-73—147
John Daly, United States 73-74—147
Matt Ford, England 71-76—147
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 69-78—147
Zach Johnson, United States 72-75—147
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 73-74—147
Keita Nakajima, Japan 72-75—147
Shaun Norris, South Africa 74-73—147
Aaron Rai, England 75-72—147
Ashley Chesters, England 75-73—148
Mingyu Cho, South Korea 75-73—148
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 75-73—148
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 73-75—148
Brooks Koepka, United States 73-75—148
Kevin Na, United States 72-76—148
Seamus Power, Ireland 73-75—148
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 72-76—148
Stewart Cink, United States 78-71—149
Kazuki Higa, Japan 73-76—149
Sihwan Kim, United States 76-73—149
Hao-Tong Li, China 73-76—149
Luke List, United States 76-73—149
Phil Mickelson, United States 72-77—149
Marco Penge, England 76-73—149
Mito Pereira, Chile 75-74—149
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-77—149
Harris English, United States 76-74—150
Oliver Farr, Wales 76-74—150
Tom Hoge, United States 74-76—150
Minkyu Kim, South Korea 73-77—150
Marc Leishman, Australia 76-74—150
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 74-76—150
Gary Woodland, United States 74-76—150
Stephen Dodd, Wales 77-74—151
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes, Argentina 74-77—151
Paul Lawrie, Scotland 74-77—151
Ronan Mullarney, Ireland 73-78—151
Dimi Papadatos, Australia 77-74—151
Sam Horsfield, England 76-76—152
Shugo Imahira, Japan 80-72—152
Sepp Straka, Austria 81-72—153
Tiger Woods, United States 78-75—153
Darren Clarke, Northern Ireland 79-75—154
Jack Floydd, England 75-79—154
Jediah Morgan, Australia 79-76—155
Alex Wrigley, England 82-73—155
David Duval, United States 82-74—156
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 75-81—156
Mark Calcavecchia, United States 83-82—165

