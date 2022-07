The Open Championship Tee Times

ST. ANDREWS, United Kingdom (AP) _ Tee times for Thursday’s first round of The Open Championship at the St. Andrews (all times GMT) 5:35 a.m. _ Paul Lawrie, Min Woo Lee, Webb Simpson 5:46 a.m. _ Barclay Brown, Ben Campbell, Sadom Kaewkanjana 5:57 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu 6:08 a.m. _ Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi, Ian Poulter 6:19 a.m. _ Ashley Chesters, Garrick Higgo, Minkyu Kim 6:30 a.m. _ Lucas Herbert, Kurt... READ MORE

ST. ANDREWS, United Kingdom (AP) _ Tee times for Thursday’s first round of The Open Championship at the St. Andrews (all times GMT)

5:35 a.m. _ Paul Lawrie, Min Woo Lee, Webb Simpson

5:46 a.m. _ Barclay Brown, Ben Campbell, Sadom Kaewkanjana

5:57 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

6:08 a.m. _ Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi, Ian Poulter

6:19 a.m. _ Ashley Chesters, Garrick Higgo, Minkyu Kim

6:30 a.m. _ Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama, Phil Mickelson

6:41 a.m. _ Tom Hoge, Joohyung Kim, Patrick Reed

6:52 a.m. _ John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

7:03 a.m. _ Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power, Cameron Smith

7:14 a.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose

7:25 a.m. _ Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Robert Macintyre, Cameron Young

7:36 a.m. _ Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson

7:47 a.m. _ Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

8:03 a.m. _ Stephen Dodd, J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood

8:14 a.m. _ Justin De Los Santos, Luke List, Sepp Straka

