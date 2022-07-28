On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thiem knocked out of Generali Open, Bautista Agut advances

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 3:46 pm
< a min read
      

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Yannick Hanfmann stunned former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at the Generali Open on Thursday.

Thiem was trailing 5-4 in the third set when play was suspended because of rain, and the 2020 U.S. Open champion failed to hold his serve when play resumed.

The 28-year-old Thiem returned in March from a long-term wrist injury and has reached at least the quarterfinals in his...

READ MORE

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Yannick Hanfmann stunned former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at the Generali Open on Thursday.

Thiem was trailing 5-4 in the third set when play was suspended because of rain, and the 2020 U.S. Open champion failed to hold his serve when play resumed.

The 28-year-old Thiem returned in March from a long-term wrist injury and has reached at least the quarterfinals in his last three tournaments.

It’s only the fourth ATP semifinal for the 140th-ranked Hanfmann. The 30-year-old German will next play either Dusan Lajovic or Filip Misolic whose quarterfinal match has been suspended.

Third-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut came from a set down beat Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. He will next play countryman and fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas who eliminated another Spaniard, seventh-seeded Pedro Martinez, 6-4, 6-2.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|4 Kansas Digital Government Summit 2022 -...
8|4 Dispelling Common Myths of Database...
8|4 Adobe Substance 3D in the Studio:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories