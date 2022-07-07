Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to Buffalo (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Joan Adon from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Reed Garrett on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 6.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released OF Rusney Castillo. Placed LHP Cody Beckman on the reserve list. Reinstated LHP Bennett Parry to the active list.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed F Vlatko Cancar.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Drew Eubanks.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired G Alexander Georgiev from New York Rangers in exchange for 2022 third and fifth round picks and 2023 third round pick.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Tyler Wolff to SK Beveren (Second Division Belgian Side) for the 2022-2023 season.
INTER MIAMI CF — Acquired M Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) in 2022 and 2023.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Mutually agreed to terminate contract of G David Jensen.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agreed to permanent transfer of M Jack de Vries to Venezia FC.
MEMPHIS — Named Frank Haith men’s assistant basketball coach.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Wes Long men’s head basketball coach.
