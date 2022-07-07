Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Tyler Danish on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Michael Feliz from Worcester (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Traded RHP Tobias Myers to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Michael Lorenzen on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Recalled RHP Jose Marte fro Salt Lake (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF Ty France from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Marcus Wilson to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to Buffalo (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated INF Sergio Alcantara. Sent INF Cole Tucker outright to Reno (PCL). Optioned INF Jake Hager to Reno.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jared Solomon and C Mark Kolozsvary from Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Robert Dugger from Louisville.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Syracuse.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled LHP Eric Stout from Indianapolis. Optioned RHP Roansy Contreras to Indianapolis.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Transferred RHP Anthony DeSciafani from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Joan Adon from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Reed Garrett on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 6.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released OF Rusney Castillo. Placed LHP Cody Beckman on the reserve list. Reinstated LHP Bennett Parry to the active list.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHPs Evy Ruibal and Tommy Siemer.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Luke Fitton.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Austin Faith.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F T.J. Warren. Re-signed F Nic Claxton.
DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed F Vlatko Cancar.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Jalen Duren to a rookie contract.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Re-signed G John Konchar to a veteran extension.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F MarJon Beauchamp to a rookie contract.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Wendell Moore Jr. to a rookie contract.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Drew Eubanks. Waived G Eric Bledsoe.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Re-signed F Chris Boucher.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Justin Houston to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Max Mitchell.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired G Alexander Georgiev from New York Rangers in exchange for 2022 third and fifth round picks and 2023 third round pick.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Dillon Heatherington to a two-year,two-way contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed D Kris Letang to a six-year contract extension.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Tyler Wolff to SK Beveren (Second Division Belgian Side) for the 2022-2023 season.
INTER MIAMI CF — Acquired M Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) in 2022 and 2023.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Mutually agreed to terminate contract of G David Jensen.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agreed to permanent transfer of M Jack de Vries to Venezia FC.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Transferred D Francisco Calvo to Konyaspor (Turkish Super Lig Side) in exchange for an undisclosed fee.
GEORGE MASON — Named Megan Shifflett Bachmann women’s volleyball head coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Frank Haith men’s assistant basketball coach.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Wes Long men’s head basketball coach.
WASHINGTON — Named Billy Boyer and Jake Silverman assistant baseball coaches.
