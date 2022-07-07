Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Tyler Danish on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Michael Feliz from Worcester (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Traded RHP Tobias Myers to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Michael Lorenzen on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Recalled RHP Jose Marte fro Salt Lake (PCL). SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF Ty France from the 10-day... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Tyler Danish on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Michael Feliz from Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Traded RHP Tobias Myers to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Michael Lorenzen on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Recalled RHP Jose Marte fro Salt Lake (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF Ty France from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Marcus Wilson to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated INF Sergio Alcantara. Sent INF Cole Tucker outright to Reno (PCL). Optioned INF Jake Hager to Reno.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Jared Solomon and C Mark Kolozsvary from Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Robert Dugger from Louisville.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Reed from Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled LHP Eric Stout from Indianapolis. Optioned RHP Roansy Contreras to Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Transferred RHP Anthony DeSciafani from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Joan Adon from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Reed Garrett on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 6.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released OF Rusney Castillo. Placed LHP Cody Beckman on the reserve list. Reinstated LHP Bennett Parry to the active list.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHPs Evy Ruibal and Tommy Siemer.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Luke Fitton.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Austin Faith.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F T.J. Warren. Re-signed F Nic Claxton.

DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed F Vlatko Cancar.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Jalen Duren to a rookie contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Re-signed G John Konchar to a veteran extension.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F MarJon Beauchamp to a rookie contract.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Wendell Moore Jr. to a rookie contract.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Drew Eubanks. Waived G Eric Bledsoe.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Re-signed F Chris Boucher.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OLB Justin Houston to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Max Mitchell.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired G Alexander Georgiev from New York Rangers in exchange for 2022 third and fifth round picks and 2023 third round pick.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Dillon Heatherington to a two-year,two-way contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed D Kris Letang to a six-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Tyler Wolff to SK Beveren (Second Division Belgian Side) for the 2022-2023 season.

INTER MIAMI CF — Acquired M Alejandro Pozuelo from Toronto FC in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) in 2022 and 2023.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Mutually agreed to terminate contract of G David Jensen.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agreed to permanent transfer of M Jack de Vries to Venezia FC.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Transferred D Francisco Calvo to Konyaspor (Turkish Super Lig Side) in exchange for an undisclosed fee.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON — Named Megan Shifflett Bachmann women’s volleyball head coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Frank Haith men’s assistant basketball coach.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Wes Long men’s head basketball coach.

WASHINGTON — Named Billy Boyer and Jake Silverman assistant baseball coaches.

