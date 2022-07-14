Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Elvin Rogers from Toledo. NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired INF/OF Tyler Wade from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). National League COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Kris Bryant from the paternity list. Optioned INF Elehuris Montero to Albuquerque (PCL). NEW YORK METS — Named... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Elvin Rogers from Toledo.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired INF/OF Tyler Wade from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Kris Bryant from the paternity list. Optioned INF Elehuris Montero to Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Named Nancy Elder chief communications officer.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated LHP Stephen Tarpley.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Ron Harper Jr. to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Malik Jefferson. Released RB JaQuan Hardy.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DB DeJuan Neal.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LW Chase De Leo to a two-year, two-way contract and LW Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Nathaniel Brooks skill development coach. Signed F Jean-Sebastien Dea to a two-year, two-way contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed RW Dylan Sikura to a one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Riley Barber to a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Rudolfs Balcers to a one-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Filip Besar to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed C Ryan Carpenter to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Named Jason Binkley assistant coach.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORN FC — Signed F Michele Vasconcelos, pending the receipt of her international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.