Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Elvin Rogers from Toledo.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired INF/OF Tyler Wade from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Kris Bryant from the paternity list. Optioned INF Elehuris Montero to Albuquerque (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Named Nancy Elder chief communications officer.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated LHP Stephen Tarpley.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Ron Harper Jr. to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Malik Jefferson. Released RB JaQuan Hardy.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DB DeJuan Neal.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LW Chase De Leo to a two-year, two-way contract and LW Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Nathaniel Brooks skill development coach. Signed F Jean-Sebastien Dea to a two-year, two-way contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed RW Dylan Sikura to a one-year, two-way contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Riley Barber to a one-year, two-way contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Rudolfs Balcers to a one-year contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Filip Besar to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed C Ryan Carpenter to a one-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Named Jason Binkley assistant coach.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
PORTLAND THORN FC — Signed F Michele Vasconcelos, pending the receipt of her international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
