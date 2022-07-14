Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Josh Winckowski on the COVID-19 list. Recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Worcester (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Claimed LHP Kirk McCarty off waivers from Baltimore. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Elvin Rogers from Toledo. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHPs Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer, OFs Kyle Isbel, Andrew Benintendi and Michael A Taylor, Cs M.J. Melendez... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Josh Winckowski on the COVID-19 list. Recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Claimed LHP Kirk McCarty off waivers from Baltimore.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Elvin Rogers from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHPs Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer, OFs Kyle Isbel, Andrew Benintendi and Michael A Taylor, Cs M.J. Melendez and Cam Gallagher, INFs Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier on the restricted list. Selected the contracts of Cs Nate Eaton and Freddy Fermin, INF Michael Massey and OF Brewer Hicklen from Omaha (IL). Recalled C Sebastian Rivero, LHP Angel Zerpa and INF Maikel Garcia from Arkansas (TL). Recalled INF Nick Pratto from Omaha.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired INF/OF Tyler Wade from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Severino on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned LHP JP Sears to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned LHP Danny Young to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Shane Baz on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 13. Recalled RHP Luke Bard from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of OF Elier Hernandez from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned OF Steven Duggar to Round Rock.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Frank Schwindel from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 11.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed INF Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Max Schrock from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Kris Bryant from the paternity list. Optioned INF Elehuris Montero to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Reyes Moronta from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Brusdar Graterol on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 11.

NEW YORK METS — Named Nancy Elder chief communications officer. Reinstated INF/OF Jeff McNeil from the paternity list. Designated OF Ender Inciarte for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Michael Kelly outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent LHP Cam Vieaux outright to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated OF Tyler from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Jake McGee on unconditional release waivers. Claimed LHP Aaron Fletcher from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Transferred LHP Jose Alvarez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Anibal Sanchez from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHPs Mason Thompson and Tanner Rainey to Rochester (IL).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated LHPs Stephen Tarpley and Jose Jose. Released RHP J.J. Brestensky.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Ron Harper Jr. to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Malik Jefferson. Released RB JaQuan Hardy.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DB DeJuan Neal. Waived DBs Nijuel Hill and Devin Taylor.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LW Chase De Leo and D Colton White to two-year, two-way contracts and LW Justin Kirkland and D Austin Strand to one-year, two-way contracts.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Nathaniel Brooks skill development coach. Signed F Jean-Sebastien Dea to a two-year, two-way contract. Signed D Lukas Klok to a one-year entry level contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed RW Dylan Sikura to a one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Riley Barber to a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Rudolfs Balcers to a one-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Filip Mesar to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed Ds Jordon Gross, Roland McKeown and Kevin Gravel to two-year, two-way contracts. Signed Fs Kiefer Sherwood and Mark Jankowski to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed F Cole Smith to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed G Kevin Lankinen to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Simon Nemic to a three-year, entry-level contract and F Ondrej Palat to a five-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed C Ryan Carpenter to a one-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed G Antoine Bibeau and D Jacob Larsson to one-year, two-way contracts.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed LW Josh Leivo to a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed G Aaron Dell to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed F John Hayden to a one-year, two-way contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed Ds Victor Mete and Jordie Benn to one-year contracts.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Signed F Spencer Foo to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Matt Irwin to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed F Dylan Strome to a one-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Alex Limoges to a one-year entry level contract. Signed D Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Named Jason Binkley assistant coach.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORN FC — Signed F Michele Vasconcelos, pending the receipt of her international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.