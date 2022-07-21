Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLAmerican League DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Will Vest on the paternity list. Recalled SS Zack Short, 2B Kody Clemens and RHP Garrett Hill from Toledo (IL). Placed RHP Beau Brieske on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Reinstated RHP Jose Cisnero from the bereavement list. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Yordan Alvarez from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Jose Siri to Sugar Land (PCL). Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the paternity list. Reinstated... READ MORE

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Will Vest on the paternity list. Recalled SS Zack Short, 2B Kody Clemens and RHP Garrett Hill from Toledo (IL). Placed RHP Beau Brieske on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Reinstated RHP Jose Cisnero from the bereavement list.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Yordan Alvarez from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Jose Siri to Sugar Land (PCL). Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the paternity list. Reinstated LHP Parker Mushinski from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP J.P. Sears from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Zach Logue from Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with CF Roman Quinn on a contract and activated him. Placed OF Harold Ramirez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Designated RHP Cristofer Ogando for assignment. Sent RHP Cooper Criswell outright to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Ezequiel Duran from Round Rock (PCL). Placed INF/OF Brad Miller on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the 60-day IL an optioned him to Reno (PCL). Designated LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Elieser Hernandez on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Tommy Nance from Jacksonville (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Jacobson on a contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Austin Rivers.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Lindsay Allen to a seven-day contract.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Kaela Davis to a hardship contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OT David Sharpe.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with QB Kyler Murray on a contract extension through 2028.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Sal Cannella.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Daniel Bellinger on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Nino Niederreiter to a two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed RW Kasperi Kapanen to a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Ravel Morrison on a free permanent transfer using targeted allocation money (TAM), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Ajani Fortune to a homegrown player contract, effective Jan.1 2023.

COLLEGE

CHARLOTTE — Named Dara Pearson women’s basketball director of player development.

NAVY — Named Pat Owen director of men’s and women’s golf.

