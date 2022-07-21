Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLAmerican League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Will Vest on the paternity list. Recalled SS Zack Short, 2B Kody Clemens and RHP Garrett Hill from Toledo (IL). Placed RHP Beau Brieske on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Reinstated RHP Jose Cisnero from the bereavement list.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Yordan Alvarez from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Jose Siri to Sugar Land (PCL). Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the paternity list. Reinstated LHP Parker Mushinski from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated 2B Phil Gosselin from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP J.P. Sears from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Domingo German from rehab and the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Zach Logue from Las Vegas (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with CF Roman Quinn on a contract and activated him. Placed OF Harold Ramirez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Designated RHP Cristofer Ogando for assignment. Sent RHP Cooper Criswell outright to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Ezequiel Duran from Round Rock (PCL). Placed INF/OF Brad Miller on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Reno (PCL). Designated LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Cole Phillips on a contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Matt Swarmer outright to Iowa (IL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Elieser Hernandez on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Tommy Nance from Jacksonville (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tanner Jacobson on a contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a one-year contract and placed him on the 15-day IL. Transferred RHP Mauricio Liovera from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Trey Lipscomb, C Maxwell Romero Jr. and 3B Murphy Stehly on contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Austin Rivers.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
CONNECITCUT SUN — Signed G Jazmine Jones to a rest-of-season contract.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Lindsay Allen to a seven-day contract.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Kaela Davis to a hardship contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LB Deion Jones on the PUP list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed OT David Sharpe.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with QB Kyler Murray on a contract extension through 2028.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Sal Cannella.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Matthias Farley. Placed DT Vernon Butler on the non-football injury list (NRI) and WR Dillon Stoner on the PUP list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed C David Andrews, CB Jonathan Jones, LB Raekwon McMillan, S Jabrill Peppers and RB James White on the PUP list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Michael Thomas and DE Marcus Davenport on the PUP list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Daniel Bellinger on the PUP list.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Craig James. Placed OT George Senat on the non-football injury list. Placed OTs Mekhi Becton, George Fant, DE Carl Lawson, TE C.J. Uzomah and G Dru Samia on the PUP list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Kyle Rudolph.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Nino Niederreiter to a two-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed RW Kasperi Kapanen to a two-year contract.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed RW Cole Lind and LW Carsen Twarynski to one-year, two-way contracts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed M Ravel Morrison on a free permanent transfer using targeted allocation money (TAM), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Ajani Fortune to a homegrown player contract, effective Jan.1 2023.
CHARLOTTE — Named Dara Pearson women’s basketball director of player development.
NAVY — Named Pat Owen director of men’s and women’s golf.
