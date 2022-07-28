Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Logan Gillespie and Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk. Placed RHP Tyler Wells on the 15-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Danny Santana on a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Andrew Chafin on the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled SS Maikel Garcia from...
READ MORE
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Logan Gillespie and Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk. Placed RHP Tyler Wells on the 15-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Danny Santana on a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Andrew Chafin on the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled SS Maikel Garcia from Northwest Arkansas (TL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Added OF Andrew Benintendi to the active roster. Optioned OF Tim Locastro to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated 1B/OF Seth Brown from the paternity list. Optioned INF Sheldon Neuse to Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Matt Brash from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Diego Castillo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 26.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated LHP Yusei Kikuchi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (IL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Jordan Holloway on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 26. Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville (IL). Agreed to terms with 1B Torin Montgomery and 3B Jacob Berry on minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 1B Josiah Sightler on a minor league contract. Recalled OF Bligh Madris from Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF Bryan Reynolds on the paternity list.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Brady and INF Phil Caulfield to the active list. Released C Jake Zarello. Traded RHP Anderson DeLeon to Gateway (Frontier League).
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed G Lindsay Allen to a seven-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S Henry Black. Waived TE Brayden Lenius.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed RB Jacques Patrick. Placed RB Elijah Holyfield on injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived RB Nick Ralston. Signed WR KaVontae Turpin.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Carlos Dunlap.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Austin Calitro. Waived LB Justin Hilliard.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Terry Godwin. Waived WR Juwan Green.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Announced the retirement of TE Antonio Gandy-Golden. Activated C Chase Roullier from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named John MacLean assistant coach.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed RW Kaapo Kakko to a two-year contract.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with M Angharad James on a mutual contract termination.
SHENANDOAH — Named Austin Guptel football defensive backs coach.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.