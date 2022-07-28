Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Logan Gillespie and Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk. Placed RHP Tyler Wells on the 15-day IL. BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Danny Santana on a minor league contract. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Renaldo Lopez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 25. DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Andrew Chafin on the restricted list. Selected the contract... READ MORE

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Logan Gillespie and Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk. Placed RHP Tyler Wells on the 15-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Danny Santana on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Renaldo Lopez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 25.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Andrew Chafin on the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Andrew Taylor and Joey Mancini, OFs Ryan Clifford and Zach Dezno, SSs Tommy Sacco Jr. and Tim Borden, 1B Garrett McGowan and C Ryan Wrobleski on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with RHPs Austin Temple and Logan VanWey on major league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled SS Maikel Garcia from Northwest Arkansas (TL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Transferred 3B Matt Duffy from the 10-day IL to the 60 day IL. Reinstated SS David Fletcher from the 60-day IL. Optioned 2B Michael Stefanic to Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Added OF Andrew Benintendi to the active roster. Optioned OF Tim Locastro to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated 1B/OF Seth Brown from the paternity list. Optioned INF Sheldon Neuse to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Matt Brash from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Diego Castillo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 26.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Luis Ramierz, Andrew Owen, SS Chandler Pollard and OF Tommy Specht on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated LHP Yusei Kikuchi from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (IL).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Jordan Holloway on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 26. Recalled LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville (IL). Agreed to terms with 1B Torin Montgomery and 3B Jacob Berry on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Drew Smith on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 25.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 1B Josiah Sightler on a minor league contract. Recalled OF Bligh Madris from Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF Bryan Reynolds on the paternity list.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated 1B Paul Goldschmidt, 3B Nolan Arenado and C Austin Romine from the restricted list. Optioned CF Conner Capel and C Ivan Herrera to Memphis (IL). Returned 2B Cory Spangenberg to Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHPs William Kempner, Tyler Vogel, Liam Simon, Davis Hare, Spencer Miles, Sam Bower, Hayden Birdsong, LHPs Hayden Wynja, Jack Choate, John Bertrand, Carson Whisenhunt, OFs Carter Howell, Tanner O’Tremba, Wade Meckler, Matt Higgins, Cs Zach Morgan, Nomar Diaz, Thomas Gavello, 2B Andrew Kachel, SS Justin Bench and TWP Reggie Crawford on minor league contracts.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Brady and INF Phil Caulfield to the active list. Released C Jake Zarello. Traded RHP Anderson DeLeon to Gateway (Frontier League).

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed catcher Jacob Bisharat.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Alec Whaley.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Adam Wheaton.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed G Lindsay Allen to a seven-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S Henry Black. Waived TE Brayden Lenius.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Devon Williams from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed RB Jacques Patrick. Placed RB Elijah Holyfield on injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived RB Nick Ralston. Signed WR KaVontae Turpin.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DT Ereic Johnson II from the non-football injury (NFI) list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Carlos Dunlap. Waived TE Mark Vital. Placed DL Cortez Broughton on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Josh Hammond.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Austin Calitro. Waived LB Justin Hilliard.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Kwon Alexander and DBs Jovante Moffatt and Luq Barcoo.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed LB K.J. Wright on the retired list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Terry Godwin. Waived WR Juwan Green.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Announced the retirement of TE Antonio Gandy-Golden. Activated C Chase Roullier from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named John MacLean assistant coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed RW Kaapo Kakko to a two-year contract.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Signed D Brayden Pachal to a one-year extension.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Agreed to terms with M Angharad James on a mutual contract termination.

COLLEGE

SHENANDOAH — Named Austin Guptel football defensive backs coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.