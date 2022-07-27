Tigers and Padres square off in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (55-44, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-59, fifth in the AL Central) Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (9-4, 3.28 ERA, .97 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (7-8, 3.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -135, Tigers +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied... READ MORE

San Diego Padres (55-44, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-59, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (9-4, 3.28 ERA, .97 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (7-8, 3.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -135, Tigers +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Detroit is 39-59 overall and 23-27 in home games. The Tigers have a 20-43 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

San Diego has a 30-23 record in road games and a 55-44 record overall. The Padres have a 38-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads Detroit with 10 home runs while slugging .368. Riley Greene is 10-for-44 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 20 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-32 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Padres: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (biceps), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

