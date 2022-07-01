Tigers host the Royals to start 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (27-47, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (29-45, fourth in the AL Central) Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (0-0); Tigers: TBD BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. Detroit has a 17-22 record in home games and a 29-45 record overall. The Tigers are 12-3 in games when they scored at least five runs. ... ... READ MORE

Kansas City Royals (27-47, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (29-45, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (0-0); Tigers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Detroit has a 17-22 record in home games and a 29-45 record overall. The Tigers are 12-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City has a 27-47 record overall and a 13-22 record in road games. The Royals are 19-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Tigers with seven home runs while slugging .381. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-36 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 11 home runs while slugging .457. Kyle Isbel is 3-for-18 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Royals: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

