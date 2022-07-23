Tigers host the Twins in the season opener

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (6-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (2-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -172, Tigers +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin the season at home against the Minnesota Twins. Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Tigers averaged eight... READ MORE

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (6-3, 2.99 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (2-5, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -172, Tigers +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin the season at home against the Minnesota Twins.

Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Tigers averaged eight hits per game last season and totaled 179 home runs.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Twins scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing 5.1 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Tigers: Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

