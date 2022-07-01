NATIONAL LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Goldschmidt StL

74

281

96

56

.342 M.Machado SD

67

257

84

49

.327 McNeil NYM

67

232

75

33

.323 Bell Was

77

276

88

42

.319 Harper Phi

64

242

77

49 READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 74 281 96 56 .342 M.Machado SD 67 257 84 49 .327 McNeil NYM 67 232 75 33 .323 Bell Was 77 276 88 42 .319 Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318 Cooper Mia 66 238 75 24 .315 T.Turner LAD 75 302 92 41 .305 Freeman LAD 75 296 90 50 .304 Iglesias Col 62 226 67 21 .296 Cron Col 76 296 87 45 .294

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 23; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Drury, Cincinnati, 16; Wisdom, Chicago, 16.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 56; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 50; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Tellez, Milwaukee, 48; Freeman, Los Angeles, 47.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 8-3; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.