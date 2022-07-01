Trending:
The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 1:13 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 69 250 85 43 .340
Devers Bos 75 304 99 56 .326
Bogaerts Bos 74 277 90 47 .325
Kirk Tor 67 210 67 39 .319
Alvarez Hou 67 237 75 49 .316
France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316
J.Martinez Bos 67 263 82 44 .312
Giménez Cle 64 211 65 26 .308
Vaughn ChW 56 215 66 25 .307
Benintendi KC 73 275 84 28 .305

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Rizzo, New York, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Stanton, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 52; Story, Boston, 52; Tucker, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 51; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; A.García, Texas, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 47.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7-4; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

Top Stories