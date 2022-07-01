AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
69
250
85
43
.340
Devers Bos
75
304
99
56
.326
Bogaerts Bos
74
277
90
47
.325
Kirk Tor
67
210
67
39
.319
Alvarez Hou
67
237
75
49
READ MORE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|69
|250
|85
|43
|.340
|Devers Bos
|75
|304
|99
|56
|.326
|Bogaerts Bos
|74
|277
|90
|47
|.325
|Kirk Tor
|67
|210
|67
|39
|.319
|Alvarez Hou
|67
|237
|75
|49
|.316
|France Sea
|70
|275
|87
|32
|.316
|J.Martinez Bos
|67
|263
|82
|44
|.312
|Giménez Cle
|64
|211
|65
|26
|.308
|Vaughn ChW
|56
|215
|66
|25
|.307
|Benintendi KC
|73
|275
|84
|28
|.305
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Rizzo, New York, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Stanton, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 52; Story, Boston, 52; Tucker, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 51; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; A.García, Texas, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 47.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7-4; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.