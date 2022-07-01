AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 69 250 85 43 .340 Devers Bos 75 304 99 56 .326 Bogaerts Bos 74 277 90 47 .325 Kirk Tor 67 210 67 39 .319 Alvarez Hou 67 237 75 49 .316 France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316 J.Martinez Bos 67 263 82 44 .312 Giménez Cle 64 211 65 26 .308 Vaughn ChW 56 215 66 25 .307 Benintendi KC 73 275 84 28 .305

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Rizzo, New York, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 20; Stanton, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 52; Story, Boston, 52; Tucker, Houston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 51; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49; A.García, Texas, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 47.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7-4; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

