NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
77
293
100
60
.341
M.Machado SD
70
266
85
49
.320
Bell Was
81
292
93
44
.318
Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318
McNeil NYM
70
240
76
35
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|77
|293
|100
|60
|.341
|M.Machado SD
|70
|266
|85
|49
|.320
|Bell Was
|81
|292
|93
|44
|.318
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|McNeil NYM
|70
|240
|76
|35
|.317
|Cooper Mia
|69
|251
|79
|25
|.315
|T.Turner LAD
|78
|314
|98
|43
|.312
|Freeman LAD
|78
|307
|94
|52
|.306
|Swanson Atl
|80
|302
|91
|50
|.301
|Cron Col
|79
|309
|92
|48
|.298
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 23; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Cron, Colorado, 19; 5 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Cron, Colorado, 64; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 58; Lindor, New York, 56; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Tellez, Milwaukee, 53; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 51; Freeman, Los Angeles, 50; 2 tied at 48.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 10-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Fried, Atlanta, 8-2; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 8-3; Webb, San Francisco, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 7-3.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.