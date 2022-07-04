NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 77 293 100 60 .341 M.Machado SD 70 266 85 49 .320 Bell Was 81 292 93 44 .318 Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318 McNeil NYM 70 240 76 35 .317 Cooper Mia 69 251 79 25 .315 T.Turner LAD 78 314 98 43 .312 Freeman LAD 78 307 94 52 .306 Swanson Atl 80 302 91 50 .301 Cron Col 79 309 92 48 .298

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 23; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Cron, Colorado, 19; 5 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Cron, Colorado, 64; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 58; Lindor, New York, 56; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Tellez, Milwaukee, 53; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 51; Freeman, Los Angeles, 50; 2 tied at 48.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 10-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Fried, Atlanta, 8-2; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 8-3; Webb, San Francisco, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 7-3.

