The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 2:10 pm
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
77
293
100
60
.341

M.Machado SD
70
266
85
49
.320

Bell Was
81
292
93
44
.318

Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318

McNeil NYM
70
240
76
35

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 23; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Cron, Colorado, 19; 5 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Cron, Colorado, 64; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 58; Lindor, New York, 56; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Tellez, Milwaukee, 53; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 51; Freeman, Los Angeles, 50; 2 tied at 48.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 10-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Fried, Atlanta, 8-2; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 8-3; Webb, San Francisco, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 7-3.

