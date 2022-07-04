AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 72 262 90 44 .344 Devers Bos 77 314 102 56 .325 Bogaerts Bos 76 283 90 47 .318 Kirk Tor 70 218 69 40 .317 France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316 Alvarez Hou 69 245 76 49 .310 Benintendi KC 76 286 88 29 .308 J.Martinez Bos 68 267 82 44 .307 Giménez Cle 66 218 66 27 .303 Vaughn ChW 59 229 69 27 .301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 3 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 53; Tucker, Houston, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Story, Boston, 52; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 50.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.

