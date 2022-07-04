AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
72
262
90
44
.344
Devers Bos
77
314
102
56
.325
Bogaerts Bos
76
283
90
47
.318
Kirk Tor
70
218
69
40
.317
France Sea
70
275
87
32
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 3 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 53; Tucker, Houston, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Story, Boston, 52; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 50.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.
