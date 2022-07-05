AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
73
267
93
46
.348
Devers Bos
78
318
104
57
.327
Bogaerts Bos
76
283
90
47
.318
France Sea
70
275
87
32
.316
Kirk Tor
71
222
70
40
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 3 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 57; Tucker, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 53; Story, Boston, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 51.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.
