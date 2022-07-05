AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 73 267 93 46 .348 Devers Bos 78 318 104 57 .327 Bogaerts Bos 76 283 90 47 .318 France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316 Kirk Tor 71 222 70 40 .315 Benintendi KC 77 290 91 30 .314 Alvarez Hou 70 248 77 51 .310 J.Martinez Bos 69 271 83 45 .306 Giménez Cle 68 223 67 27 .300 Vaughn ChW 60 233 70 27 .300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 3 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 57; Tucker, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 53; Story, Boston, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.

