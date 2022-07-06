NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 79 300 102 61 .340 McNeil NYM 72 248 79 36 .319 Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318 M.Machado SD 72 272 86 49 .316 Bell Was 82 295 93 44 .315 Cooper Mia 70 254 80 26 .315 T.Turner LAD 80 322 99 43 .307 Swanson Atl 82 311 94 52 .302 Freeman LAD 80 315 95 52 .302 Cron Col 81 317 94 49 .297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 25; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 21; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Betts, Los Angeles, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Cron, Colorado, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Lindor, New York, 57; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 53; Riley, Atlanta, 51; Freeman, Los Angeles, 50.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 10-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Fried, Atlanta, 8-2; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; T.Walker, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.

