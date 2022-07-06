NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
79
300
102
61
.340
McNeil NYM
72
248
79
36
.319
Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318
M.Machado SD
72
272
86
49
.316
Bell Was
82
295
93
44
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 25; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 21; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Betts, Los Angeles, 18; 6 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Cron, Colorado, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Lindor, New York, 57; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 53; Riley, Atlanta, 51; Freeman, Los Angeles, 50.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 10-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Fried, Atlanta, 8-2; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; T.Walker, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.
