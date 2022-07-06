Trending:
The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 12:32 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 79 300 102 61 .340
McNeil NYM 72 248 79 36 .319
Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318
M.Machado SD 72 272 86 49 .316
Bell Was 82 295 93 44 .315
Cooper Mia 70 254 80 26 .315
T.Turner LAD 80 322 99 43 .307
Swanson Atl 82 311 94 52 .302
Freeman LAD 80 315 95 52 .302
Cron Col 81 317 94 49 .297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 25; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 21; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Betts, Los Angeles, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Cron, Colorado, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Lindor, New York, 57; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 53; Riley, Atlanta, 51; Freeman, Los Angeles, 50.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 10-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Fried, Atlanta, 8-2; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; T.Walker, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.

Sports News

