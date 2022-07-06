AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
74
272
94
46
.346
Devers Bos
78
318
104
57
.327
Bogaerts Bos
77
286
91
48
.318
France Sea
70
275
87
32
.316
Kirk Tor
72
226
71
40
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 4 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 58; Tucker, Houston, 56; Story, Boston, 54; Stanton, New York, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 51.
Pitching
Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-6; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.
