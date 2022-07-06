AMERICAN LEAGUE G

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 74 272 94 46 .346 Devers Bos 78 318 104 57 .327 Bogaerts Bos 77 286 91 48 .318 France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316 Kirk Tor 72 226 71 40 .314 Alvarez Hou 71 252 79 53 .313 Benintendi KC 78 294 92 31 .313 J.Martinez Bos 70 276 86 46 .312 Cabrera Det 69 250 77 18 .308 Giménez Cle 69 225 67 27 .298

Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 4 tied at 16.

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 58; Tucker, Houston, 56; Story, Boston, 54; Stanton, New York, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 51.

Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-6; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.

