AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 74 272 94 46 .346
Devers Bos 78 318 104 57 .327
Bogaerts Bos 77 286 91 48 .318
France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316
Kirk Tor 72 226 71 40 .314
Alvarez Hou 71 252 79 53 .313
Benintendi KC 78 294 92 31 .313
J.Martinez Bos 70 276 86 46 .312
Cabrera Det 69 250 77 18 .308
Giménez Cle 69 225 67 27 .298

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 4 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 58; Tucker, Houston, 56; Story, Boston, 54; Stanton, New York, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 51.

Pitching

Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-6; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.

