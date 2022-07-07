AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Arraez Min

75

277

98

48

.354 Devers Bos

78

318

104

57

.327 Kirk Tor

73

230

73

40

.317 Benintendi KC

79

297

94

34

.316 France Sea

70

275

87

32 READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 75 277 98 48 .354 Devers Bos 78 318 104 57 .327 Kirk Tor 73 230 73 40 .317 Benintendi KC 79 297 94 34 .316 France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316 Bogaerts Bos 78 290 91 48 .314 Alvarez Hou 72 256 80 54 .313 J.Martinez Bos 71 280 87 46 .311 Cabrera Det 70 253 78 18 .308 Giménez Cle 69 225 67 27 .298

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 4 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 58; Tucker, Houston, 57; Stanton, New York, 54; Story, Boston, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; A.García, Texas, 51.

Pitching

Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4; Pivetta, Boston, 8-6; 2 tied at 7-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.