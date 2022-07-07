AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
75
277
98
48
.354
Devers Bos
78
318
104
57
.327
Kirk Tor
73
230
73
40
.317
Benintendi KC
79
297
94
34
.316
France Sea
70
275
87
32
READ MORE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|75
|277
|98
|48
|.354
|Devers Bos
|78
|318
|104
|57
|.327
|Kirk Tor
|73
|230
|73
|40
|.317
|Benintendi KC
|79
|297
|94
|34
|.316
|France Sea
|70
|275
|87
|32
|.316
|Bogaerts Bos
|78
|290
|91
|48
|.314
|Alvarez Hou
|72
|256
|80
|54
|.313
|J.Martinez Bos
|71
|280
|87
|46
|.311
|Cabrera Det
|70
|253
|78
|18
|.308
|Giménez Cle
|69
|225
|67
|27
|.298
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 4 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 58; Tucker, Houston, 57; Stanton, New York, 54; Story, Boston, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; A.García, Texas, 51.
Pitching
Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4; Pivetta, Boston, 8-6; 2 tied at 7-2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.