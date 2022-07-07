On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
July 7, 2022
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 75 277 98 48 .354
Devers Bos 78 318 104 57 .327
Kirk Tor 73 230 73 40 .317
Benintendi KC 79 297 94 34 .316
France Sea 70 275 87 32 .316
Bogaerts Bos 78 290 91 48 .314
Alvarez Hou 72 256 80 54 .313
J.Martinez Bos 71 280 87 46 .311
Cabrera Det 70 253 78 18 .308
Giménez Cle 69 225 67 27 .298

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 4 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 58; Tucker, Houston, 57; Stanton, New York, 54; Story, Boston, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; A.García, Texas, 51.

Pitching

Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4; Pivetta, Boston, 8-6; 2 tied at 7-2.

Top Stories