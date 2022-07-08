NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
81
307
105
61
.342
Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318
McNeil NYM
75
259
82
38
.317
M.Machado SD
73
276
87
50
.315
Bell Was
84
303
94
44
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 27; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 7 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Cron, Colorado, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Lindor, New York, 58; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Riley, Atlanta, 51; Freeman, Los Angeles, 50.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; T.Walker, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.
