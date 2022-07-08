Trending:
The Associated Press
July 8, 2022 12:48 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 81 307 105 61 .342
Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318
McNeil NYM 75 259 82 38 .317
M.Machado SD 73 276 87 50 .315
Bell Was 84 303 94 44 .310
Cooper Mia 73 264 81 27 .307
T.Turner LAD 82 328 100 43 .305
Swanson Atl 84 319 95 52 .298
Freeman LAD 82 323 96 52 .297
Lux LAD 74 237 70 41 .295

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 27; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 7 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Cron, Colorado, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Lindor, New York, 58; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Riley, Atlanta, 51; Freeman, Los Angeles, 50.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; T.Walker, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.

