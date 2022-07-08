Trending:
The Associated Press
July 8, 2022 12:47 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 75 277 98 48 .354
Devers Bos 80 324 106 59 .327
Benintendi KC 81 305 97 34 .318
France Sea 71 279 88 32 .315
J.Martinez Bos 73 287 90 47 .314
Kirk Tor 74 234 73 40 .312
Alvarez Hou 73 260 81 55 .312
Bogaerts Bos 80 297 91 48 .306
Cabrera Det 71 257 78 18 .304
Vaughn ChW 63 243 72 29 .296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Altuve, Houston, 17.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 59; Tucker, Houston, 57; Story, Boston, 55; Stanton, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; Rizzo, New York, 52; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4; Pivetta, Boston, 8-6.

Top Stories