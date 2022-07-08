AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
75
277
98
48
.354
Devers Bos
80
324
106
59
.327
Benintendi KC
81
305
97
34
.318
France Sea
71
279
88
32
.315
J.Martinez Bos
73
287
90
47
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Altuve, Houston, 17.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 59; Tucker, Houston, 57; Story, Boston, 55; Stanton, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; Rizzo, New York, 52; 3 tied at 51.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4; Pivetta, Boston, 8-6.
