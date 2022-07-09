NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 82 311 107 61 .344 Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318 McNeil NYM 75 259 82 38 .317 M.Machado SD 74 279 88 51 .315 Cooper Mia 73 264 81 27 .307 Bell Was 85 307 94 44 .306 Swanson Atl 85 324 98 52 .302 Hoerner ChC 69 243 73 25 .300 T.Turner LAD 83 333 100 44 .300 Iglesias Col 70 256 76 26 .297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 27; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 7 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Cron, Colorado, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Lindor, New York, 58; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Riley, Atlanta, 51; 3 tied at 50.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; T.Walker, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.

