The Associated Press
July 9, 2022 12:46 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
82
311
107
61
.344

Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318

McNeil NYM
75
259
82
38
.317

M.Machado SD
74
279
88
51
.315

Cooper Mia
73
264
81
27

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 27; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 7 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Cron, Colorado, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Lindor, New York, 58; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Riley, Atlanta, 51; 3 tied at 50.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; T.Walker, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.

