NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
82
311
107
61
.344
Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318
McNeil NYM
75
259
82
38
.317
M.Machado SD
74
279
88
51
.315
Cooper Mia
73
264
81
27
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 27; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Riley, Atlanta, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 7 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 69; Cron, Colorado, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Lindor, New York, 58; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Riley, Atlanta, 51; 3 tied at 50.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; T.Walker, New York, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.
