AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 76 281 99 49 .352 Devers Bos 80 324 106 59 .327 Benintendi KC 81 305 97 34 .318 France Sea 71 279 88 32 .315 J.Martinez Bos 73 287 90 47 .314 Kirk Tor 74 234 73 40 .312 Alvarez Hou 74 264 82 57 .311 Bogaerts Bos 80 297 91 48 .306 Cabrera Det 71 257 78 18 .304 Vaughn ChW 63 243 72 29 .296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; 2 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 58; Story, Boston, 55; Stanton, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; Rizzo, New York, 52; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.

