NATIONAL LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Goldschmidt StL

84

315

107

61

.340 Harper Phi

64

242

77

49

.318 M.Machado SD

75

283

88

51

.311 McNeil NYM

77

264

82

38

.311 Bell Was

87

316

96

44 READ MORE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 84 315 107 61 .340 Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318 M.Machado SD 75 283 88 51 .311 McNeil NYM 77 264 82 38 .311 Bell Was 87 316 96 44 .304 Swanson Atl 87 334 101 54 .302 Cooper Mia 75 270 81 27 .300 T.Turner LAD 84 337 101 45 .300 Lux LAD 76 244 73 41 .299 Iglesias Col 70 256 76 26 .297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Alonso, New York, 23; Riley, Atlanta, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 8 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 70; Cron, Colorado, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 60; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Freeman, Los Angeles, 52.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; Rodón, San Francisco, 8-5; T.Walker, New York, 7-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.