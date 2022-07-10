Trending:
The Associated Press
July 10, 2022 1:02 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Goldschmidt StL 84 315 107 61 .340
Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318
M.Machado SD 75 283 88 51 .311
McNeil NYM 77 264 82 38 .311
Bell Was 87 316 96 44 .304
Swanson Atl 87 334 101 54 .302
Cooper Mia 75 270 81 27 .300
T.Turner LAD 84 337 101 45 .300
Lux LAD 76 244 73 41 .299
Iglesias Col 70 256 76 26 .297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Alonso, New York, 23; Riley, Atlanta, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 8 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 70; Cron, Colorado, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 60; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Freeman, Los Angeles, 52.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; Rodón, San Francisco, 8-5; T.Walker, New York, 7-2.

