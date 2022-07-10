NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
84
315
107
61
.340
Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318
M.Machado SD
75
283
88
51
.311
McNeil NYM
77
264
82
38
.311
Bell Was
87
316
96
44
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Alonso, New York, 23; Riley, Atlanta, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; 8 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 70; Cron, Colorado, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 60; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Freeman, Los Angeles, 52.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Fried, Atlanta, 9-2; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; Rodón, San Francisco, 8-5; T.Walker, New York, 7-2.
