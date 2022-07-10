Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
July 10, 2022 1:01 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
78
287
100
50
.348

Devers Bos
80
324
106
59
.327

Benintendi KC
83
309
98
35
.317

J.Martinez Bos
74
291
91
47
.313

France Sea
73
287
89
32

READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Arraez Min 78 287 100 50 .348
Devers Bos 80 324 106 59 .327
Benintendi KC 83 309 98 35 .317
J.Martinez Bos 74 291 91 47 .313
France Sea 73 287 89 32 .310
Kirk Tor 76 242 75 40 .310
Bogaerts Bos 81 301 93 49 .309
Alvarez Hou 75 268 82 57 .306
Gurriel Jr. Tor 77 277 83 34 .300
Giménez Cle 72 234 70 28 .299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Seager, Texas, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Devers, Boston, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 66; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 59; Story, Boston, 55; Stanton, New York, 54; Rizzo, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|17 World Congress
7|17 2022 International Conference
7|17 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories