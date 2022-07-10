AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
78
287
100
50
.348
Devers Bos
80
324
106
59
.327
Benintendi KC
83
309
98
35
.317
J.Martinez Bos
74
291
91
47
.313
France Sea
73
287
89
32
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Seager, Texas, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Devers, Boston, 19.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 66; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 59; Story, Boston, 55; Stanton, New York, 54; Rizzo, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.
