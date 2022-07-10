AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AB

H

R

Pct. Arraez Min

78

287

100

50

.348 Devers Bos

80

324

106

59

.327 Benintendi KC

83

309

98

35

.317 J.Martinez Bos

74

291

91

47

.313 France Sea

73

287

89

32 READ MORE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 78 287 100 50 .348 Devers Bos 80 324 106 59 .327 Benintendi KC 83 309 98 35 .317 J.Martinez Bos 74 291 91 47 .313 France Sea 73 287 89 32 .310 Kirk Tor 76 242 75 40 .310 Bogaerts Bos 81 301 93 49 .309 Alvarez Hou 75 268 82 57 .306 Gurriel Jr. Tor 77 277 83 34 .300 Giménez Cle 72 234 70 28 .299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Seager, Texas, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Devers, Boston, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 66; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 59; Story, Boston, 55; Stanton, New York, 54; Rizzo, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.