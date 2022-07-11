On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 4:53 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Arraez Min
78
287
100
50
.348

Devers Bos
80
324
106
59
.327

Benintendi KC
84
313
98
35
.313

Bogaerts Bos
82
305
95
50
.311

J.Martinez Bos
75
296
92
49

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Seager, Texas, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 66; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 56; Rizzo, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.

