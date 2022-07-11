AMERICAN LEAGUE G

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Arraez Min 78 287 100 50 .348 Devers Bos 80 324 106 59 .327 Benintendi KC 84 313 98 35 .313 Bogaerts Bos 82 305 95 50 .311 J.Martinez Bos 75 296 92 49 .311 Kirk Tor 77 243 75 40 .309 Alvarez Hou 75 268 82 57 .306 France Sea 74 291 89 32 .306 Giménez Cle 72 234 70 28 .299 Y.Díaz TB 77 261 78 36 .299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Seager, Texas, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 66; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 56; Rizzo, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.

