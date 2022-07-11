AMERICAN LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Arraez Min
78
287
100
50
.348
Devers Bos
80
324
106
59
.327
Benintendi KC
84
313
98
35
.313
Bogaerts Bos
82
305
95
50
.311
J.Martinez Bos
75
296
92
49
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Seager, Texas, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 66; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 56; Rizzo, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.
