Sports News

The Associated Press
July 12, 2022 1:47 am
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G
AB
H
R
Pct.

Goldschmidt StL
85
319
107
61
.335

Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318

McNeil NYM
77
264
82
38
.311

M.Machado SD
77
290
90
52
.310

Hoerner ChC
71
252
77
27

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 24; Alonso, New York, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 18; 7 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 72; Cron, Colorado, 67; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 61; Lindor, New York, 60; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 57; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Freeman, Los Angeles, 54.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 8-5; Rodón, San Francisco, 8-5.

