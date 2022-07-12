NATIONAL LEAGUE G

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Goldschmidt StL 85 319 107 61 .335 Harper Phi 64 242 77 49 .318 McNeil NYM 77 264 82 38 .311 M.Machado SD 77 290 90 52 .310 Hoerner ChC 71 252 77 27 .306 Bell Was 87 316 96 44 .304 Lux LAD 77 247 75 43 .304 Freeman LAD 85 336 102 55 .304 T.Turner LAD 85 342 103 46 .301 Cooper Mia 76 274 82 28 .299

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 24; Alonso, New York, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 18; 7 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 72; Cron, Colorado, 67; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 61; Lindor, New York, 60; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 57; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Freeman, Los Angeles, 54.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 8-5; Rodón, San Francisco, 8-5.

