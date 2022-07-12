NATIONAL LEAGUE
G
AB
H
R
Pct.
Goldschmidt StL
85
319
107
61
.335
Harper Phi
64
242
77
49
.318
McNeil NYM
77
264
82
38
.311
M.Machado SD
77
290
90
52
.310
Hoerner ChC
71
252
77
27
READ MORE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|85
|319
|107
|61
|.335
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|McNeil NYM
|77
|264
|82
|38
|.311
|M.Machado SD
|77
|290
|90
|52
|.310
|Hoerner ChC
|71
|252
|77
|27
|.306
|Bell Was
|87
|316
|96
|44
|.304
|Lux LAD
|77
|247
|75
|43
|.304
|Freeman LAD
|85
|336
|102
|55
|.304
|T.Turner LAD
|85
|342
|103
|46
|.301
|Cooper Mia
|76
|274
|82
|28
|.299
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 24; Alonso, New York, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 18; 7 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 72; Cron, Colorado, 67; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 61; Lindor, New York, 60; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 57; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55; Arenado, St. Louis, 55; Freeman, Los Angeles, 54.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 8-5; Rodón, San Francisco, 8-5.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.